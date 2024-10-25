Breaststroker Maddie Moreth (2026) Makes Verbal Commitment to Florida Gators

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Maddie Moreth, a junior at Valparaiso High School in Valparaiso, Indiana, has announced her verbal pledge to the University of Florida for the 2026-27 school year.

“I am so grateful and excited to announce my verbal commitment to pursue both my academic and swimming goals at the University of Florida! Thank you to my family, teammates, and coaches for all of your continued support! Thank you to Coach Nesty, all of the other coaches, and the team for this incredible opportunity! Go Gators! 🧡💙🐊”

Moreth is the reigning runner-up in the 100 breast in high school swimming in Indiana. At the 2024 IHSAA Girls State Championship, she placed 2nd in the breast (1:02.41) and contributed to the VHS 200 medley (28.57 breast) and 400 free (53.39 3rd leg) relays. She also swam the 200 IM in prelims.

Moreth swims year-round with Valparaiso Swim Club. We named her to the “Best of the Rest” section of our Way Too Early list of top recruits from the high school class of 2026 for her breaststroke achievements. She was recently selected to attend the USA Swimming National Select Camp in Colorado Springs in January 2025.

At Winter Juniors East last December, Moreth clocked best times in the 100 breast (1:01.58) and 200 breast (2:13.96), placing 18th and 17th in the respective events. In May, she punched her ticket to 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials in the 100 breast and 200 breast in Elkhart, going 1:09.75 to win the 100 breast and 2:31.63 to place 2nd in the 200 breast.

Best SCY times:

100 breast – 1:01.58

200 breast – 2:13.96

The Florida women have won the SEC title in each of the last two years. Moreth will overlap with sophomores Molly Mayne and Grace Rainey and freshman Gracie Weyant.

