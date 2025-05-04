Breaststroker Landry Liston Announces Her Commitment To George Mason University (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Breaststroke specialist Landry Liston has announced her commitment to continue her academic and athletic careers at George Mason University, starting in the fall for the 2025-2026 season. Liston hails from Georgia, where she attends Lee County High School and swims year-round with Blue Tide Aquatics.

I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at George Mason University! I am thrilled to be on a team with such amazing people. I have to thank God for opening this door and making this adventure possible. I have to give a huge shout out to my coach of 9 years, Coach Tim Demott… I know it’s been a long ride but we did it! To my Nonna…. thank you for teaching me how to swim and putting me in the pool everyday!! To my family and friends, I wouldn’t have reached this milestone without your love and support! I cannot wait to call Fairfax, Virginia my new home! Go Patriots!!

Liston’s top three events are the 50 free, 100 breast, and 200 breast. Her 100 breast best time of 1:04.20 was set in February 2024 at the GHSA 6A State Championship, where she hit the wall 4th. Her 50 free lifetime best of 24.00 came from the Ralph Crocker Invitational a month earlier.

In late March of this year, she clocked a personal best of 2:27.57 in the 200 breast at the NCSA Championships in Orlando, Florida, where she wrapped up her season. In addition to touching 95th in that event, she also notched a 59th-place finish in the 50 breast — a non-collegiate event — with a time of 30.57, took 75th in the 100 breast with a 1:06.21, and finished 96th in the 50 free with a near-career-best 24.37.

Top SCY Times:

50 Freestyle: 24.00

100 Freestyle: 54.73

100 Breaststroke: 1:04.20

200 Breaststroke: 2:27.57

100 Backstroke: 58.97

Liston will be a strong addition to the Patriots’ breaststroke group. Her best time in the 100 would have ranked 2nd on the roster this past season, while her 200 time would have placed her 5th. Additionally, her 50 free time would have positioned her 6th on the team’s depth chart.

The team’s top 100 breaststroker this season was Emma De Jong, who posted a time of 1:01.11 to win the Atlantic-10 Conference title. As a current senior, De Jong will graduate, meaning Liston will enter next season with the fastest time on paper.

The Atlantic-10 Championships feature both ‘A’ and ‘B’ finals, and Liston’s lifetime best in the 100 breast would have placed her 21st in prelims, with a time of 1:03.78 required to advance to the top 16. In the 200 breast, a time of 2:19.60, and in the 50 free, a time of 23.46, would have earned her second swims in those events.

George Mason, located in Fairfax, Virginia, will compete in the Atlantic-10 Conference again next season. This year, the Patriots took 5th out of 11 teams on the women’s side. Their top individual performer was senior Ali Tyler, who secured the A-10 titles in the 100 back, 200 back, and 200 IM, and scored a team-high 54 points.

Liston is joined by Maddie Majewski, Lucy Daniel, Lexie Brazier, Madelyn Abel, and Sidney Kaufman in the Patriots’ incoming class next fall.

