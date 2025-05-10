Breaststroke Specialist Alexis Mesina Announces Commitment To Rutgers For Fall 2026

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Alexis Mesina has announced her verbal commitment to swim and study at Rutgers University, where she’ll join the team for the 2026-2027 season. Mesina, a breaststroke specialist, currently attends Tomball Memorial High School in Tomball, Texas, and swims year-round with the Tomball Area Swim Club.

I am so proud to finally announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic careers at Rutgers University. Thank you to my parents for their endless sacrifices to get me here; and the relentless support over the years from my friends, family, and coaches in both Texas and California. I’m so grateful for this opportunity provided by Coaches Jon, Pat, Kevin, and the entire Rutgers staff that is building an amazing program. I can’t wait to see what the future holds! GO SCARLET KNIGHTS!

At the UIL Region 4-6A District Championships this past February, Mesina swept her individual events, winning the 100 breast in a season-best time of 1:02.08 and the 200 IM in a personal-best 2:03.23. Two weeks later, at the state championships, she broke 1:02 for only the second time in her career, surpassing her March 2024 career record of 1:01.91 in the process.

Mesina concluded her short course season at the Speedo Sectional meet in Justin, Texas, placing 6th in the 100 breast (1:02.56) and 11th in the 200 breast (2:17.33).

Her personal best in the 200 breast dates back to 2022, when she represented the Pleasanton Seahawks and clocked a time of 2:15.85. Mesina’s fastest swim since then is her 2:16.56 from the Gulf Southern Senior Championship Invitational in December of 2024.

Top SCY Times:

100 Breaststroke: 1:01.68

200 Breaststroke 2:15.85

200 IM: 2:03.23

With her time of 1:01.68 in the 100 breast, Mesina would have ranked 2nd on Rutgers’ depth chart for the 2024-25 season, just behind Molly Urkiel (1:00.43), who is graduating this year. In the 200 breast, her best of 2:15.85 would have situated her 4th, behind Urkiel (2:10.90), Sofia Bartoloni (2:13.21), and Elysha Pribadi (2:15.22). In the 200 IM, Mesina’s lifetime best of 2:03.23 would have ranked her 3rd, behind Urkiel’s 2:00.21 and Shannon Meadway’s 2:00.51. With still a year of high school remaining, Mesina has already posted a time that would put her in scoring range at the Big Ten Championships, where there are ‘A’, ‘B’, and ‘C’ finals. Her 100 best would have ranked 24th out of prelims, earning her a second swim. It took times of 2:13.65 in the 200 breast and 1:59.66 in the 200 IM to score this past season.

The Scarlet Knights placed 11th out of 14 teams at the 2025 Big Ten meet, finishing just 34 points shy of 10th- place University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The team is led by head coach Jon Maccoll, who is in his seventh season at the helm of the program.

Mesina will join Adele Miksa, Grace Sorensen, Madelyn Cassidy, and Journei Webster at Rutgers in the fall of 2026 as part of the university’s recruiting class.

