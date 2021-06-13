Breast/IM Specialist Kara Moss Commits to Trinity University

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Houston, Texas native Kara Moss has announced her plans to swim and study at Trinity University in San Antonio beginning in the fall of 2021.

“I chose Trinity because of the welcoming environment that I felt when I walked onto the campus. The academics are high-level, and the team was super sweet when I met them. It’s a smaller school, which is perfect for me, and I am super excited to be a Tiger for the next 4 years!”

A senior at Stratford High School, Moss has been a captain of the Stratford team for two years. She also plays water polo and is a member of the yearbook staff. In her final season of high school swimming, she notched a PB in the 200 IM (2:09.14) at the 2021 Texas UIL District 14-6A Championships. She went on to compete at the Regional Championships and placed 8th in the 200 IM and 100 breast. She was only .5 off her PB in the latter in prelims, going 1:07.71.

Moss swims year-round with Dad’s Club Swim Team. At the Speedo Lone Star Invitational in March, she finaled in the 100 breast and 200 breast, earning a lifetime best in the 200 with 2:26.41.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:07.21

200 breast – 2:26.41

200 IM – 2:09.14

400 IM – 4:41.82

50 free – 25.21

100 free – 54.03

100 fly – 59.69

200 fly – 2:10.85

Moss’s top times would have contributed heavily to Trinity’s results at the 2021 SCAC Championships. She would have won the 200 IM, just ahead of sophomore Morgen Reyna, and she would have scored in the top-4 of the 100/200 breast with sophomore Jadyn Trahan (1:07.47/2:25.22).

Moss told SwimSwam “I am also starting to learn how to play the piano, which has always been a passion of mine, and I’m looking forward to exploring more passions at Trinity beginning this fall.”

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.