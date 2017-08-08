Brazilian Swimming Federation Creates Anti-Doping Organization

Brazil’s swimming federation has created its own five-member anti-doping organization, part of the nation’s continuing reform of its aquatics governing body.

BestSwim.br reports that the CBDA – the body governing aquatic sports in Brazil – has created a five-member panel responsible for judging doping cases within the country. The five members – Dr. Fernando Antonio Gaya Solera, Osni Jaco da Silva, Bernardino Santi, Jorge Bitun and Caio Pompeu Medauar Souza – will serve from 2017 to 2021.

The body will serve as another layer in the nation’s anti-doping authority. Tests at international meets are still conducted by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and WADA still governs punishments and appeals in those cases. Brazil also has its national anti-doping authority (the ABCD) that governs all sports within the nation. That agency was declared out of compliance with WADA law in 2016, but was removed from the non-compliant list in April of this year.

The CBDA announcement says the new CBDA anti-doping organization will work “in collaboration with” the ABCD and with FINA, the international governing body for swimming. It also lists the new organization’s scope as “promoting actions of education, prevention and control of doping,” in a rough translation of the original Portuguese.