Brazil Releases Schedule, Standards For 4-Swimmer Olympic Time Trial Meet

BRAZILIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS – TIME TRIAL MEET

  • June 11-12, 2021
  • Maria Lenk Swimming Pool
  • Long Course Meters
The Brazilian swimming federation has released the event schedule for its four-swimmer Olympic Trials Time Trial meet this weekend.

The two-day meet will feature four sessions with just a handful of time-trial events in each session. Alexia Assuncao, Maria Luiza Pessanha, Vinicius Assuncao and Viviane Jungblut will compete in the meet, per BestSwimming.br. All four are members of the Brazilian Junior National team who missed the official Olympic Trials meet in April due to positive COVID-19 tests.

In order to qualify for the Brazilian Olympic Team, the swimmers must get under the FINA “A-cut” in their events. In addition, for races where several swimmers have already qualified for the Olympic Games, the swimmers must best the second-placed time from the original trials meet. For the 100 freestyle and 200 freestyle, where relay qualification is at stake, the swimmer must better the 4th-placed time from the selection meet.

Here’s a look at the session-by-session schedule, with start times in local time:

Friday Morning (9:30 AM)

  • Women’s 100 back (Alexia Assuncao & Maria Luiza Pessanha)
    • Must go 1:00.25 to earn an Olympic spot
  • Men’s 200 free (Vinicius Assuncao)
    • Must go 1:49.34 or faster to earn a second swim in the evening session
    • Must go 1:48.02 or faster to make the 4×200 free relay
    • Must go 1:47.02 or faster to earn an individual Olympic spot

Friday Evening (6:30 PM)

  • Women’s 1500 free (Viviane Jungblut)
    • Must go 16:27.73 or faster
  • Women’s 100 back (Alexia Assuncao & Maria Luiza Pessanha)
    • Must go 1:00.25 to earn an Olympic spot
  • Men’s 200 free (only if Vinicius Assuncao swims faster than 1:49.34 in the morning)
    • Must go 1:48.02 or faster to make the 4×200 free relay
    • Must go 1:47.02 or faster to earn an individual Olympic spot

Saturday Morning (9:30 AM)

  • Women’s 200 back (Alexia Assuncao & Maria Luiza Pessanha)
    • Must go 2:10.39 to earn an Olympic spot
  • Men’s 100 free (Vinicius Assuncao)
    • Must go 49.22 or faster to earn a second swim in the evening session
    • Must go 48.83 or faster to make the 4×100 free relay
    • Must go 48.49 or faster to earn an individual Olympic spot

Saturday Evening (6:30 PM)

  • Women’s 800 free (Viviane Jungblut)
    • Must go 8:33.36 or faster
  • Women’s 200 back (Alexia Assuncao & Maria Luiza Pessanha)
    • Must go 2:10.39 to earn an Olympic spot
  • Men’s 100 free (only if Vinicius Assuncao swims faster than 49.22 in the morning)
    • Must go 48.83 or faster to make the 4×100 free relay
    • Must go 48.49 or faster to earn an individual Olympic spot

2Fat4Speed
2 seconds ago

Different pools, different conditions. Some countries have a single meet. Some have a qualification period. Brazil just makes it up as they go along…

