Bolles School Swimmers Post Nation-Leading Times at First Meet Since Shutdown

The Bolles School in Florida hosted a meet this past weekend, its first after meets were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. During the meet, swimmers were split up into sessions according to practice groups with the National, National Prep, and Champs groups competing. Due to this, the Sharks only had their 14 and over swimmers racing in the meet.

Due to USA swimming restrictions, times posted during the meet cannot count towards qualification for any events above the LSC level. Despite this, the Bolles swimmers still posted 94 post-quarantine top 10 times, with several swimmers getting near or below their personal bests.

13 year-old John McNamara posted the top 13-14 year-old time in the country this season in the 100 breaststroke, finishing in a time of 59.93. The swim was also a personal best for McNamara, who dropped almost 3 seconds off of his entry time of 1:02.86. McNamara added to this by winning the 200 IM in a personal best 1:59.96, and by dropping a personal best 56.90 in the 100 fly, which was over a four second drop.

Joining McNamara in posting nation leading times were 16 year-olds Drew Salls and Tomohiro Nozaki, who both swam best times on the way to their top times.

Salls dropped over a second in his 100 freestyle to take the position as the top 15-16 swimmer in the country. His final time of 46.17 overtook his previous best by 1.31 seconds. He also swam a time of 21.58 in the 50 freestyle, ranking him 3rd in the country.

Nozaki swam a 1:54.69 in the 200 IM, which overtook his previous best time by over 6 seconds and now ranks him first in the country by over a half-second. Throughout the weekend, Nozaki dropped time in all 5 of the events he swam, putting his name on the top 10 list in all of them as well.

Other Highlights: