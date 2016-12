Blickt 2017 über den Schwimmerhorizont hinaus: Bei der Athleticon

2016 Swammy Awards: National Development Award Canada has demonstrated clear, rapid development, rising to become one of the best swimming nations on the women’s side, and for it’s success this year is being named the recipient of the National Development Swammy Award.

2016 Swammy Awards: Junior Male Swimmer of the Year Youngster Kyle Chalmers would make his mark when his older teammates could not deliver, striking at just the right time in the men’s 100 free final at the 2016 Olympics.

2016 Swammy Awards Video: Oceania Male Swimmer Of The Year Kyle Chalmers shocked the world and won gold, at just 18 years of age.

2016 Swammy Awards: Male Open Water Swimmer of the Year It’s a Dutch sweep of our Open Water Swimmer of the Year Swammys, with Olympic champ Ferry Weertman taking the men’s award.