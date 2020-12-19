Bilis, Sidlauskas Pick Up Victories On Final Day of Lithuanian LC Championships

2020 LITHUANIAN OPEN LC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Andrius Sidlauskas and Simonas Bilis were among the names earning victories on the final day of the 2020 Lithuanian Open LC Championships, while 16-year-old Daniil Pancerevas continued to dazzle by setting another national age group record in the 100 fly.

Sidlauskas, who won the 100 breaststroke on day one and the 50 on day two, topped the field in the men’s 200 breast in a time of 2:10.56, marking the third-fastest swim of his career. The 23-year-old owns a best of 2:09.71 from 2018, but this swim marks his fastest inside the 2021 Olympic qualifying window, which began in March 2019. Sidlauskas’ time narrowly misses the ‘A’ cut of 2:10.35, though he has already solidified a spot at the Games in the 100 breast.

31-year-old Giedrius Titenis, who joined Sidlauskas with an ‘A’ time in the 100 breast on Friday after the two time-trialled the event head-to-head, was the runner-up in the 200 in 2:12.26. Titenis holds the national record at 2:07.80 from 2009.

Bilis, who won the 100 freestyle on day two, claimed the men’s 50 free in a time of 22.39 after a 22.49 prelim effort. A 2016 Olympic finalist in the event, Bilis owns the national record of 21.70 from 2018, and has yet to meet the Tokyo ‘A’ time of 22.01 inside the qualifying period.

18-year-old Jokubas Keblys, who owns a best of 22.55 from February, took second in a time of 22.91.

In the men’s 100 fly, it was national record-holder Deividas Margevicius earning the win in a time of 53.00, less than half a second off his 52.55 NR from 2019.

In second was Pancerevas, who lowered his 16 & Under national standard of 55.14 in 54.69. This marked the fourth event in which Pancerevas has broken the age group record at the meet, also doing so in the 100 free, 200 free and 50 fly.

Danas Rapsys, who placed second in the 100 free on day two, was also entered to swim this event but scratched out.

Agne Seleikaite completed her sweep of the women’s breaststroke events in the 200, as the 20-year-old put up a time of 2:39.45. Seleikaite owns a best of 2:32.77 from 2018.

Also finishing off a sweep was 14-year-old Erika Pasakinskaite, who claimed the women’s 100 butterfly in 1:03.42 after winning the 50 on day one and the 200 on day two.

OTHER WINNERS