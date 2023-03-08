Big Blue Swim School Announces New Pool Design, Immersing Kids Into Imaginative World

Courtesy of Big Blue Swim School, a SwimSwam partner.

CHICAGO (March 6, 2023) – Big Blue Swim School, one of the country’s fastest-growing franchises in the $3 billion learn-to-swim industry, announces today the launch of its new pool design meant to embody the inherent joy a child feels when reaching new heights. Big Blue’s philosophy focuses on the idea that the best way for a child to learn how to swim safely is by swimming longer distances every lesson, and this thinking plays out in the design throughout the building.

The design features an array of character illustrations meant to visually depict the levels each child attains through their swim lesson progress, with playful expressions to encompass the many personalities of Big Blue’s students. These characters are set amongst illustrated murals filled with colorful aquatic elements to create fun and engaging scenes throughout the building.

“We wanted to create a welcoming and child-centered environment with this design,” states Chris DeJong, Founder and President of Big Blue Swim School. “Most importantly, we wanted to create an immediate feeling of comfort for both our students and their parents because we know a warm and friendly environment, along with a warm and friendly teacher, make our pools a place that children look forward to visiting. For many children, water can be frightening, and we hope the colorful and engaging design makes them feel at home and opens their eyes to the world of possibilities that learning to swim will bring.”

About the Design

Inside the facility, kids and parents will find an expansive pool heated with 90-degree water and surrounded by murals featuring Big Blue’s new characters and illustrations. Parents are welcomed into the parent viewing area where fall-resistant anti-microbial carpet, comfortable chairs and complimentary WiFi provide a place where parents can play a role in their child’s swimming progress.

Location Search

Big Blue sources Class A real estate to build pools and utilizes a data-driven real estate selection process to find sites that fit into a family’s weekly routine. The brand is excited to announce that the new store design is ready for franchising in Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, San Jose, Kansas City, Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati, Birmingham, Dallas, Long Island and New York City.

To learn more about Big Blue Swim School, visit https://bigblueswimschool.com

ABOUT BIG BLUE SWIM SCHOOL

Big Blue Swim School was founded in 2009 by competitive swimmer Chris DeJong. The first location opened in Wilmette, Illinois, followed by four additional Chicagoland schools. In 2017, Level 5 Capital Partners acquired a stake in the brand, and pools are now open in Chicago, Atlanta, Denver, Salt Lake City, Detroit, St. Louis, Northern New Jersey, and Northern Virginia. Big Blue is currently growing through franchising with plans to have a minimum of 230 pools sold by the end of 2022. Big Blue Swim School’s real estate expertise, strong brand, proprietary technology, and leadership support, coupled with its best-in-class consumer offerings, position its franchise partners for long-term success. To learn more about franchise opportunities with Big Blue Swim School, visit http://YourBigMomentStartsHere.com.