Beyond The Lane Lines: Conor Dwyer Teams Up With Zac Efron

Get your weekly fix on happenings outside the pool with the latest edition of ‘Beyond the Lane Lines’. American Olympic medalists Conor Dwyer and Cody Miller highlight this week’s news, with New Zealand and Russia also making headlines.

#1 – Conor Dwyer Teams Up With Zac Efron

American Olympian Conor Dwyer teamed up with actor Zac Efron and his brother, Dylan Efron, to race in the Nautica Malibu Triathlon at Zuma Beach in Los Angeles County this past weekend. The event consisted of a 1.5k Pacific Ocean swim, which Dwyer took on, while the Efron brothers tackled the 40k round trip bike course along the Pacific Coast Highway and a 10k out-and-back run along Zuma Beach. The competition took place to benefit the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Per Efron’s Instagram photo of the brothers with Dwyer, the trio ‘raced their hearts out.’

We raced our hearts out for @childrensla. #love

#2 – Retired Kiwi Moss Burmester Training For New Kind of Race

2-time Olympian for New Zealand, Moss Burmester, is taking on a new kind of challenge, pairing up with friend Carolyn Arthur in the Kathmandu Coast-to-Coast swim. The event has been on Burmester’s personal bucket list since retiring from competitive swimming back in 2010. The race is a unique tandem event, which involves both competitors racing the entire course together ver 2 days, staying within 50m of each other on the bike and run portions, while paddling the River leg together in a double kayak.

Of the race that takes place in February, Burmester says, “I’ve always wanted to do the Kathmandu Coast to Coast but obviously couldn’t when I was swimming seriously. I am 36 so the Coast to Coast happens to be the same age as me and it’s always been on my bucket list to do. I’m really looking forward to the shared journey with Carolyn, of not only doing the actual event, but the training and lead up to February as well.”

The pair hope to inspire and encourage others to ‘get out, get active and embrace sport for fitter, healthier living.’

#3 – Cody Miller Ties the Knot

Olympic medalist Cody Miller and Ali Dewitt were married on Saturday, September 9th. Although the couple opted for traditional wedding attire (below), the huge Harry Potter fans went with a themed cake, complete with the ‘Slytherin’ crest.

Thankful we had PERFECT weather!! 🤵🏼👰🏼🌤#outdoorwedding #wedding #milllertime #loveit

#4 – Russian Wedding Announcements

Russian elite swimmer Alexandr Sukhorukov got hitched to 2016 Olympic champion in rhythmic gymnastics, Margarita Mamun, on September 8th. Sukhorukov competed at both the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games as a member of Russia’s 4x200m freestyle relay.

Additionally, 26-year-old Veronika Popova and 25-year-old Viacheslav Andrusenko were married on September 5th. Popova most recently earned silver in Budapest as a member of Russia’s 4x100m medley relay, while Andrusenko collected bronze in the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay at the World University Games in Taipei.