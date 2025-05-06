“Best of the Rest” Freestyler Elizabeth Eichbrecht Verbals to Indiana for 2026-27

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Elizabeth Eichbrecht from Farmington Hills, Michigan, has verbally committed to swim at Indiana University beginning in the fall of 2026.

“I am so excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Indiana University! Thank you to my parents, Coach Ronson, and all my friends and family for their support. I am super excited and grateful to Coach Cory, Coach Ray and the rest of the IU staff for this amazing opportunity! GO HOOSIERS 🤍❤️”

A junior at West Bloomfield High School, Eichbrecht is the 3x MHSAA Division 1 State champion in the 200 free and 500 free, having won most recently with times of 1:48.44 and 4:51.87 at the state meet in November. Three months later, she notched lifetime bests of 1:45.54 and 4:43.53 in those events at the 2025 OLY Michigan Open. She also went best times in the 50 free (23.05) and 100 fly (53.58) and won all four events.

A few weeks later she took home best times in the 100/200 back and 100/200 breast at SLA Senior Cup. Eichbrecht wrapped up the 2024-25 short course season at MLA ULTRA Championships, where she lowered her new 100 back PB to 55.94 and added new best times in the 100 free (49.38) and 1000 free (9:49.50).

Eichbrecht kicked off the 2025 long course season last weekend at the TYR Pro Swim in Ft. Lauderdale, finaling in the 400 free and earning a PB of 4:15.80.

Eichbrecht swims year-round with Supernova Swim Team and we considered her among the “Best of the Rest” recruits on our Way Too Early list of top swimmers from the class of 2026.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 23.05

100 free – 49.38

200 free – 1:45.54

500 free – 4:43.53

100 fly – 53.58

200 IM – 2:01.74

Eichbrecht will join the Hoosiers in the class of 2030 with Kayla Han, Paige Downey, Eva Rottink, Lilly Rogers, Anne Dickinson, and Zoe de Fabrique. Her 200 free time would have ranked 3rd on the Indiana roster in 2024-25 behind Anna Peplowski (1:40.50) and Miranda Grana (1:44.91). She would have been 5th in the 100 and 500. It took 1:44.18/ 4:38.76 to get second swims in the 200/500 at the 2025 NCAA Women’s Championships, where Indiana came in fourth place with 312 points. Peplowski won the 200 free and the Hoosiers had 2 “A” finalists in the 500 free – Peplowski and Gan Ching Hwee. Both were seniors in 2025.

