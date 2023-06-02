“Best of the Rest” Distance Freestyler Alexandra Bastone (2023) Commits to Harvard

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and

Alexandra Bastone from Pelham, New York, will swim for Harvard University next fall. The Convent of the Sacred Heart senior is a three-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and a Connecticut Swimming Scholar Athlete. At the time of her verbal commitment, she wrote:

“I’m excited to announce my commitment to the admissions process to study and swim at Harvard University. Thank you to my coaches, teammates, family, friends, and teachers for their never-ending support. GO CRIMSON! ❤️”

Bastone swims year-round with the club team Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club. She previously competed for Westchester Aquatic Club (2010-19) and Greenwich Marlins (2019-21). We named her one of the class of 2023’s “Best of the Rest” for her distance freestyle prowess.

In high school swimming, Bastone helped Sacred Heart Greenwich go 16-0 and secure the FAA title in 2022. She won the 200 free (1:49.38) and 500 free (4:50.63) at the 2023 NEPSAC Division I Championships in March, six weeks after placing second in both events at the National Catholic High School Championships.

Last July, she won the 1500 free (16:56.80), was fourth in the 800 free (8:52.98) and 400 free (4:17.63), and finished ninth in the 200 free (2:03.23) at the 2022 NCSA Summer Championships. Her best SCY performances date from Ithaca Sectionals last spring, when she won the 500/1000/1650 free and came in third in the 200 free.

Best SCY times:

200 free – 1:48.90

500 free – 4:46.72

1000 free – 9:48.67

1650 free – 16:25.61

Bastone will suit up for the Crimson with fellow class of 2027 commits Stephanie Iannaccone, Isabella Alas, Piper Wood Prince, Christina Shi, Blythe Wieclawek, and Kristín Helga Hákonardóttir.

Her best times would have scored for Harvard at the 2023 Ivy League Women’s Championships in the top-8 of the mile, the A final of the 500 free, and the B final of the 200 free.

