Bengaluru Me Honge Para-National Games 2018

From: 28th June To July 7th,2018
Venues: Kanteerava Stadium, Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, SAI Centre Bangaluru And Karnataka Badminton Association Stadium.
First Para-National Games Jo Ki 28th June To July 7th,2018 Tak Bengaluru Me Hone Ja Rhe Hai Wo Khelo India Scheme Ke Under Me Honge. 28th June Se 7th July Ki Date Tentative Hai. Multi-Sports Event Paralympic Committee Of India Ke Under Me Honge.
Iss Para-National Games Ko Para Asian Games Ke Selection Trial Ke Liye Bhi Consider Kiya Jayega. Isliye Ye Athletes Ke Liya Kafi Important Game Hai.
Total Medal 416 Rhenge Jisme 220 Men Ke Liye, 180 Women Ke Liye And 16 Mixed Rhenge.
Total Participants 2192 Hai Jisme 1311 Men, 837 Women And 44 Mixed Events Ke Liye Hai.
Age Group 16 Se 40 Tak (Men And Women) Ko 10 Sports Discipline Ke Liye Invite Kiya Gya Hai:
- Para-Athletics
- Badminton
- Chess
- Blind Judo
- Para Power Lifting
- Shooting Para-Sport
- Para-Swimming
- Table Tennis
- Wheelchair Basketball
- Wheelchair Fencing
