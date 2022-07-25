Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Bella Sims Previews Duel in the Pool Open Water Relay, Broken Individual Events

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman HodgesGarrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Bella Sims, the 17-year-old Olympian who anchored USA’s 800 free relay in Budapest to gold with a massive 1:54.6 split. Sims breaks down her 200 free race strategy, how she kept her cool while anchoring both prelims and finals relays, and how she prepped in training for her lone event in Budapest.

Although she got 3rd in 3 different events, Sims had a great World Trials, going 4 PBs including a time trial of the 200 fly. She is following up her world champs performance with a Duel in the Pool debut, where she will be a part of the 4×800 open water relay and hopes to get the chance to swim the broken 400 and 800 free individual events.

