Beata Nelson Breaks Wisconsin Record with Nation-Leading Time in Texas

Courtesy: Wisconsin Athletics

AUSTIN, Texas – On the second day of the Texas Hall of Fame Invitational, Wisconsin junior Beata Nelson proved that records are meant to be broken.

In a crowded field featuring some of nation’s most-touted competitors, Nelson shattered her own UW school record in the 200-yard individual medley by winning the event in 1 minute, 53.08 seconds on Thursday. The performance is the best in the country this season and automatically qualifies Nelson for the NCAA championships.

The Madison, Wisconsin, native now sits atop the NCAA leader board in two events, the 100 backstroke and 200 IM. She was an All-American in both events last season.

Nelson and teammates Emmy Sehmann, Lillie Hosack and Jess Unicomb also posted an NCAA “B” cut of 1:29.22 in the women’s 200-yard freestyle relay, finishing fourth.

Outstanding performances from Badgers didn’t stop there.

In a personal-best time, Sehmann posted an NCAA “B” cut of 22.57 in the women’s 50-yard freestyle. Teammate Ari Saghafi also logged a personal best in the 50 free, finishing in 23.02.

Sophomore Madison Waechter shaved seconds off her personal best in the women’s 500 freestyle with a 4:46.42 finish. Junior Hannah Lindsey (4:54.61) and senior Maddi Tew (4:52.61) also notched personal bests in the 500 free.

On the men’s side, juniors Griffin Back (20.40) and Cam Tysoe (20.58) and freshman Idan Dotan (20.63) all recorded personal bests in the 50 free.

In the men’s 200-yard IM, junior Justin Temprano clocked in at 1:48.63, good for a personal best.

Freshmen Graham Miotke (4:28.32) and Robert Niemann (4:29.13) both eclipsed personal records in the 500 free.

The Badgers will resume competition Friday for Day 3 of the Texas Invitational with a slate of events including the 100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke and 100 backstroke. Prelims begin at 10 a.m., with finals getting underway at 6 p.m.