BBST Sprinter Korbin Vera Commits to NYU (2021)

Bellingham Bay Swim Team’s Korbin Vera has committed to NYU for fall 2021. He’s a senior at Bellingham High School in Washington state.

I am so incredibly excited to be attending NYU Tandon for engineering. I am thrilled to continue my swimming career at my dream school in my dream city!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 21.01

100 free – 47.23

200 free – 1:46.40

100 back – 52.47

Vera is primarily a sprinter. The last high school state meet he competed in was the 2019 Washington 2A Championships, where he went 21.65 in the 50 free to finish runner-up.

NYU is a Division III powerhouse. At the 2020 UAA Championships, where they placed third as a team, Vera would’ve been .02 off of making the 50 free A-final. Vera would’ve been #4 on the NYU roster in the 50 free last season, and that event is where he’ll have an immediate impact on their program.

