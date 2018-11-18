Bailey Andison Explains Reasoning for Transfer to IU (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

2018 IU INVITATIONAL

Thursday-Saturday, November 15-17th

Counsilman Billingsley Aquatic Center, Bloomington, IN

Short Course Yards

Live Results

WOMEN’S 400 IM FINAL

NC State swept the top-3 spots in the women’s 400 IM, led by freshman Emma Muzzy in a time of 4:08.25. Muzzy set a personal best last weekend at the ACC vs Big Ten Challenge in 4:05.60, and while she didn’t quite match that, did just enough to pull off the win. She sat 7th at the 300 mark, but ripped a 55.43 freestyle split to pass everyone and touch the wall first.

Her teammates Kate Moore (4:08.66) and Makayla Sargent (4:09.15) were 2nd and 3rd, with Moore missing her best from last season’s NCAAs by just .07 and Sargent crushing her previous best by over a second and a half (4:10.78). IU freshman Mackenzie Looze closed on Sargent on the last 50 but fell just .01 shy for 4th in another best time of 4:09.16 (her 4:11.46 prelim swim beat her old PB by six seconds).

Of note, from the B-heat Bailey Andison raced to a time of 4:05.44, which would have easily won the A-final had she not qualified 9th in the morning.