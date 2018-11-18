Bailey Andison Explains Reasoning for Transfer to IU (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.
2018 IU INVITATIONAL
- Thursday-Saturday, November 15-17th
- Counsilman Billingsley Aquatic Center, Bloomington, IN
- Short Course Yards
- Live Results
WOMEN’S 400 IM FINAL
- Emma Muzzy, NCS, 4:08.25
- Kate Moore, NCS, 4:08.66
- Makayla Sargent, NCS, 4:09.15
NC State swept the top-3 spots in the women’s 400 IM, led by freshman Emma Muzzy in a time of 4:08.25. Muzzy set a personal best last weekend at the ACC vs Big Ten Challenge in 4:05.60, and while she didn’t quite match that, did just enough to pull off the win. She sat 7th at the 300 mark, but ripped a 55.43 freestyle split to pass everyone and touch the wall first.
Her teammates Kate Moore (4:08.66) and Makayla Sargent (4:09.15) were 2nd and 3rd, with Moore missing her best from last season’s NCAAs by just .07 and Sargent crushing her previous best by over a second and a half (4:10.78). IU freshman Mackenzie Looze closed on Sargent on the last 50 but fell just .01 shy for 4th in another best time of 4:09.16 (her 4:11.46 prelim swim beat her old PB by six seconds).
Of note, from the B-heat Bailey Andison raced to a time of 4:05.44, which would have easily won the A-final had she not qualified 9th in the morning.
