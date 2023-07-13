Backstroker Madelynn Gomez Sends Verbal To Stonehill College (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Madelynn Gomez has announced her verbal commitment to swim and study at Stonehill College, located in Easton, Massachusetts. Gomez is a native of Concord, California, where she attends Carondelet High School.

She shared with SwimSwam why she chose Stonehill: “I chose this school for the amazing academic program, awesome location, and welcoming team! #hillyeah!”

Gomez, who trains and competes year-round with the Walnut Creek Aquabears, specializes in backstroke and freestyle events. She wrapped up her junior year season at the CIF North Coast Championship, where she placed as high as 12th in the 100 backstroke (57.66). She also picked up 14th in the 200 freestyle with a 1:58.79 in finals.

More recently, Gomez opened her long course season at the George Haines International meet in June. She set a best time by nearly half a second in the 100m backstroke to take 26th (1:08.52), while in the 200 free she shaved off a few hundredths for a best time of 2:16.60. She also had a fantastic race in the 200 backstroke, where she dropped over two seconds to record a best time of 2:28.64 for 20th.

Top SCY Times:

200 free – 1:55.57

50 free – 26.21

100 back – 57.62

200 back – 2:05.70

Stonehill College is a Division I mid-major program that competes in the Northeast Conference (NEC). The team is led by head coach Matthew Distler, who took over the program in August of 2022.

Stonehill finished 9th out of 9 teams at the 2023 NEC Championships. The backstroke squad was led by Sydney Stockwell, who placed 11th in the 100 (58.17) and 10th in the 200 (2:06.59). The team’s other scorer was Mazy Karuzis, who picked up 16th in the 100 (59.99). Stockwell will be off campus by the time Gomez arrives, however, she will overlap with Karuzis for two years.

Joining Gomez in Stonehill’s class of 2028 is Chihiro Bringman, Elizabeth Weston, and Morgan Kukral. Weston is also a backstroker, owning best times of 59.12/2:07.78.

