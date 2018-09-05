Backstroker Lara Siebrecht Transfers from Gardner-Webb to Virginia Tech

Lara Siebrecht, a backstroker from Berlin, Germany, has announced her transfer from Gardner-Webb University to Virginia Tech, starting this fall.

“I am very excited to finish my last two years of my collegiate career with my new coaches Sergio Lopez and Josh Huger. Virginia Tech Swimming and Diving has a bright future ahead. I am very excited to be part of this new environment!”

It was a tumultous summer for Gardner-Webb Swimming and Diving. First they lost the only coach they had ever known, Mike Simpson, who took an Assistant Coach position at the University of South Carolina. Then they hired two-time NAIA Coach of the Year Scott Teeters to take the reins.

Meanwhile, Siebrecht decided to finish her last two years of eligibility with the H2Okies under Sergio Lopez and Josh Huger. Siebrecht is the Gardner-Webb school record holder in the 100 back (55.17) and the 200 back (1:57.27). At the 2018 CCSA Championships she was runner-up in the 200 back , 7th in the 100 back, and 17th in the 500 free. Her lifetime bests and school records came from a leadoff 100 back on the GWU third-place 400 medley relay and from a 200 back time trial at the meet. Siebrecht went on to compete at the 2018 CSCAA National Invitational where she was a B finalist in the 200 back.

A 2018 CSCAA Scholar All American, her top SCY times include:

200 back – 1:57.27

100 back – 55.17

50 back – 25.90

500 free – 4:59.79

200 free – 1:54.19

100 free – 52.53

