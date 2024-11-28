Backstroker Kylie Stuart Commits To The University of Chicago With An NCAA Scoring Time (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Nitro Swimming’s Kylie Stuart has verbally committed to the University of Chicago women’s team beginning in the fall of 2025. Now based in Austin, Texas, Stuart is primarily a backstroke specialist and in addition to her club team, races for the Saint Andrews Episcopal School.

I am elated to announce my verbal commitment to the admission process at the University of Chicago to continue my academic and athletic career! Thank you to my coaches, teammates and family for your support. Thank you to Coach Jason and Coach Jacob for this opportunity. Go Maroon!♥️♥️

Stuart stands to make an immediate impact for the Maroons, who finished second at the 2024 UAA conference championships and eighth at the 2024 DIII NCAA championships. She owns lifetime bests of 56.26/2:05.20 in the 100 and 200 backstroke, which have the potential to make her a postseason points scorer in her first season at Chicago. She swam her 100 backstroke personal best earlier this month at the NT LAC Fall Classic.

Her 100 backstroke personal best would’ve made the ‘A’ final at the 2024 UAA championships and ultimately finished fifth, while her 200 backstroke would’ve earned a spot in the ‘B’ final. As for the DIII NCAA championships, her 100 backstroke time would’ve made the ‘B’ final.

Additionally, her lifetime best in the 50 backstroke (26.66) is right on what Chicago’s backstroker on the 200 medley relay swam at the 2024 NCAA Championships, where the team won the ‘B’ final.

Best Times (SCY):

100 backstroke: 56.26

200 backstroke: 2:05.20

100 freestyle: 53.65

50 freestyle: 24.73

Stuart is the defending runner-up in both the 100 backstroke and 100 freestyle at the SPC Championships. She’s since lowered her personal bests in both events, and is the highest-placed returner in the 100 backstroke. She also made the ‘A’ final in her third event, the 50 freestyle, finishing fourth.

In 2023, she won the 100-yard backstroke at the South Texas Age Group Swimming SC Championship and took second in the 200 backstroke.

