Backstroker Anessa Hanson Commits to D1 Niagara (2022)

High school senior Anessa Hanson of Grand Blanc, Michigan has announced her commitment to NCAA Division I Niagara University’s class of 2026. Hanson attends Grand Blanc Community High School and does her club swimming for the Oakland Live Y’ers in suburban Detroit.

Hanson told SwimSwam, “So beyond thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to Niagara University, to further my academic and athletic careers! Thank you to my coaches for always pushing me to do my best, the parents for always cheering me on (whether it be through the Elkhart YouTube or up in the stands), and especially my teammates for being my family these past 13 years!! Go Purple Eagles eagles eagle ”

Hanson is primarily a backstroker and IMer whose lifetime bests came as a 14 and Under before the COVID-19 Pandemic started.

Hanson’s best SCY times include:

100 back: 58.24

200 back: 2:07.48

100 breast: 1:08.29

200 breast: 2:26.20

200 IM: 2:10.07

Hanson is primarily a backstroker and IMer who projects to have a major impact for the Purple Eagles when she arrives on campus next fall. In fact, Hanson will arrive on campus with her lifetime best in the 100 back being faster than Niagara’s current team record, while her 100 breast, 200 breast, 200 back and 200 IM all check in in the Top five all-time at Niagara.

She joins breaststroker Raechel Gardner and fellow Michigan backstroker Madelyn Hudson in Niagara’s class of 2026.