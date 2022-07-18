Australian Swim School Coach Arrested On Online Child Grooming Charges

A swim coach in Australia who is also a high school teacher and aspiring politician has been charged with sexually grooming a teenage boy online.

Craig Chantler, 42, was arrested on April 29 during morning practice at the Swimmerz Academy swim school in Caringbah, Australia following an investigation into allegations that a 15-year-old boy had been sexually groomed on social media.

Chantler was then taken to Sutherland Police Station and charged with procuring a child for unlawful sexual activity, and using a carriage service to procure a person under 16 years for sexual activity, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Police will allege that Chantler communicated over the phone with the teen between the dates of April 21 and April 25 “with the intention of procuring (the child) to engage in sexual activity with him”.

Chantler has yet to enter plea charges, and was granted strict conditional bail to live at a nominated residence, report to police daily and abide by an 8 pm – 7 am curfew, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The conditions of the bail also ban Chantler from accessing any social media sites, contacting anyone under the age of 18, attending public pools, and he also cannot be involved with the Scouts, the NSW Rural Fire Service, or the youth-focused Duke of Edinburgh Award program—three programs he was believed to be an active member in prior to his arrest.

He even received a community award in 2017 from former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his dedication to the Scouts, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Chantler was previously employed as a physical education teacher at Cronulla High School, and also ran for a seat on the Sutherland Shire Council in 2021.

According to the Telegraph, the Swimmerz Academy indicated Chantler was no longer employed there on Friday, and he was placed on “alternative duties” at Cronulla High School while the charges are active.

Chantler has been excused from attending court when the matter is listed for mention on Thursday.