Auburn Will Host 2020 SEC Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships

2019-2020 collegiate schedules are being released, and hosts of 2019-2020 conference championship meets are being unveiled. In the SEC, the Auburn Tigers will host the 2020 conference championship meet. While the Tigers themselves haven’t unveiled a new schedule for next year, other conference teams like Georgia and Kentucky have, confirming the hosting duties.

Auburn’s James E. Martin Aquatic Center was opened in 1993 at a cost of $10.5 million. The indoor facility, where the SEC Championship meet will be held, includes a 50-meter pool that runs from 9 feet to 16.5 feet deep. The deep end includes a full diving apparatus, including two one-meter springboards, two three-meter springboards, and 5 diving platform levels. The pool is named after former Auburn president Dr. James E. Martin, who was instrumental in the new aquatic center’s creation.

The former facility adjoins the competition pool and serves as warm-up and practice space.

The main competition facility has off-deck seating for 1,000 spectators and an additional 800 seats for competitors on deck.

2020 will mark the 8th time that Auburn has hosted the SEC Championships, including the 6th time in the Martin Aquatic Center. Auburn won each of the first 4 men’s conference championships it hosted in the pool, before the Florida men won the last one in 2015. The Auburn women have only once in their home pool: in 2003, when they kicked off a run of 3 straight conference titles.

The pool also hosted the U.S. Open in 1995, 2000, and 2005. They also hosted the men’s Division I Championship meet in 1998 and the women’s editions in 2003 and 2012.

The Florida men will enter the 2020 championships on a 7-year winning streak, while the Texas A&M women will enter the meet on a 4-year winning streak.