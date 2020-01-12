ATOM Downs Two Mixed Relay National Age Group Records

ATOM Frosty Invite
- January 11-12, 2020
- Mecklenburg Aquatic Center, Charlotte, NC
- SCY (25y) format
- Results on Meet Mobile “Frosty 2019”
The Aquatic Team of Mecklenburg, aka “ATOM”, took down two mixed relay National Group Records at their Frosty Invite today.
First, the ATOM relay of Garrett Boone, Jack Meehan, Liza Whitmire, and Lindsay Flynn combined for a 3:30.21 to knock a whopping five seconds off the existing 400 yard mixed medley record of 3:35.34, previously held by the Suburban Seahawks.
Record-Setting Splits:
- Boone – 49.22
- Meehan – 57.22
- Whitmire – 54.92
- Flynn – 48.71
Official results do confirm that the quartet went 3:30.21, but those splits are hand-clocked times given to us by the ATOM coaching staff, as the splits didn’t show up correctly.
Later in the session, the team of Teresa Ivan, Sam Reiger, Austin Lockhart, and Rowan Bartis set a new NAG in the 200 yard free mixed relay as well.
Record-Setting Splits:
- Ivan – 23.29
- Lockhart – 20.38
- Reiger – 21.17
- Bartis – 24.65
That time of 1:29.49 eclipses the previous record of 1:31.30, set by the Central Bucks just under a month ago. Notably, ATOM and the Central Bucks chose to eschew the mixed free relay conventional wisdom of going male-male-female-female, but did it in different ways. Whereas the Central Bucks had males leading off and anchoring, ATOM put their males in the middle, and opted to have females lead off and anchor.
They’ve got fast swimmers! Great work!