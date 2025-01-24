As Many As Seven Undefeated Teams Could Fall This Weekend.

Due to meet scoring, and one of the last weekends of dual meet, swimming fans have the potential to see as many as seven of the remaining eight undefeated teams fall this weekend.

Undefeated Women’s Teams:

Virginia

Texas

North Carolina State

Purdue

Stanford

Pitt

Undefeated Men’s Teams

Texas

ASU

Coming into this week, there were five women’s teams and two men’s teams who had not lost a meet this season, including their midseason Invites.

Note: The Texas invite was not scored. If it had been scored, either the Texas or Stanford women would be off the list.

Three of the women’s teams (Virginia, Texas, and NC State) and both men’s teams (Texas and ASU) are competing at the three-session Eddie Reese Showdown this weekend, and all five of them face losing their undefeated status.

The Eddie Reese Showdown is being scored as a triple-dual for the whole weekend, but all three sessions are also being individually scored as a championship meet. Since we are counting every type of scoring, this means that in the right series of events, all five teams could come out with a loss under their belts.

For example, if the ASU men win one session and the Texas men win another, both teams will no longer be undefeated.

The other three women’s teams, Purdue, Pitt, and Stanford, all have at least one more regular season meet they will need to win in order to remain undefeated going into Championship season.

Purdue is racing Indiana tomorrow, which will be an uphill battle for them if they want to stay undefeated. The Indiana women’s team is currently ranked 6th in the nation, and they are coming off a win against Michigan.

Pitt is racing at a tri-meet against SMU and Utah today, which will not be scored, and they are swimming a dual meet with SMU tomorrow, which could be a very close meet.

Finally, Stanford is safe this weekend. Their final meet is February 1st against Cal, which they are the favorites to win. They have raced and beat Cal once already this year back in October, and they are coming in ranked #3 to Cal’s #8 position.