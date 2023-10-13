Arizona State Men, Virginia Women Top CSCAA Season-Opening Swimming Polls

Division I Men

The Arizona State men, who finished 2nd at last year’s NCAA Championship meet, are 3-0 in the early season, taking a pair of dominant victories over #9 Georgia (one in long course, one in short course) and rolling through UNLV in the early weeks of the season.

The team is boosted by Leon Marchand, a triple titlist from last year’s NCAA Championships, with freshman Ilya Kharun showing massive early-season quality already, breaking a school record in the 100 fly in the early season.

The Cal men, the defending NCAA Champions, rank 2nd after winning their annual King of the Pool meet against Cal Poly. They face the Pitt men, led by former Cal assistant Chase Kreitler, this weekend.

While Cal are the two-time defending NCAA Champions and are co-favorites to win again, the choice of Arizona State atop this poll makes sense given their relative approaches to dual meets (this is a dual meet poll). The Sun Devils were fast in their first, while Cal left a lot of big names home from their opener.

With few blockbuster dual meets on the schedule so far (the SMU Classic being an exception), the rankings are not dissimilar to the NCAA Championship rankings from last year, plus-or-minus a few slots for each team.

The biggest movers are mostly in the negative direction: Missouri finished 16th at NCAAs but are ranked 20th here, while NOtre Dame finished 18th at NCAAs but are unranked in the first poll. The biggest upward momentum is USC, which finished 22nd at NCAAs but is ranked 16th in this season-opening poll after placing 3rd at the SMU Classic behind Louisville (#12) and Auburn (#10). The poll ranked Auburn higher in spite of Louisville winning that meet by 1 point.