Arina Surkova Lowers Own Russian 50 Fly Record At ISL Match 4

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 4

22-year-old Arina Surkova set a new Russian National Record in the women’s 50 butterfly (SCM) at the International Swimming League’s fourth match Tuesday in Budapest, recording a time of 25.23.

She now sits in a tie for 22nd all-time in the event, per USA Swimming’s database.

Surkova previously held the record at 25.27, set at the 2019 Russian SC Championships in Kazan. Prior to that, the record belonged to Rosaliya Nasretdinova, who had been 25.37 in November of 2018.

Surkova, representing the New York Breakers, took third in today’s race behind Iron teammates Ranomi Kromowidjojo (24.80) and Melanie Henique (24.96). Nasretdinova, competing for the DC Trident, was also in the race, taking seventh in 25.81.

This is Surkova’s first ISL season.

A two-time SC World Championship relay bronze medalist, the Russian placed third in this event at the Breakers’ first match just over a week ago, narrowly missing her record in 25.30.

On day one Match 4, she placed first in the 100 fly in a time of 56.49, just off of the Russian Record (56.39) and her personal best (56.40).

Individually, Surkova also holds the Russian Record in the long course 50 fly (25.62).