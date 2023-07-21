arena Swim of the Week: Ayden Tan Lowers 10 & Under NAG Record In Boys 100 Breast

Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner.

Disclaimer: Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of the week, but rather one Featured Swim to be explored in deeper detail. The Swim of the Week is an opportunity to take a closer look at the context of one of the many fast swims this week, perhaps a swim that slipped through the cracks as others grabbed the headlines, or a race we didn’t get to examine as closely in the flood of weekly meets.

DART Swimming’s Ayden Tan took down an 11-year-old National Age Group Record on Thursday, taking hold of the boys’ 10 & under mark in the 100 breaststroke (LCM).

Competing on the opening day of the 2023 Bill Rose Classic in Elk Grove, Calif., Tan put up a time of 1:18.56 in the final of the boys’ 100 breast, erasing the previous NAG record of 1:18.71 set by Ethan Dang in 2012.

You can read more about Dang’s record here.

Tan was coming into the competition having reset his personal best time down to 1:19.09 at the Woodland Spring Classic in May, and showed that he was on good form when he nearly took that mark down in the prelims, clocking 1:19.19.

He also won the 50 fly on Thursday, clocking 30.72 to mark a significant best time (and come within eight-tenths of the NAG record), and on Friday morning, he put up a time of 2:33.73 in the 200 IM.

Tan is already the holder of the 200 IM NAG at 2:27.23, set in April at the SMST Spring Splash.

Earlier this year, Tan broke NAG records in short course yards in the boys’ 10 & under 100 IM (1:00.89) and 200 IM (2:10.12).

See arena North America here.

Follow arena USA on Instagram here.

About arena

arena has revolutionized the world of aquatic sport through insightful collaboration with world class athletes and the development of cutting edge competitive swimwear since 1973. Today, this spirit of collaboration and innovation lives on through a continuous evolution of advanced materials and Italian design that improves the performance, style and expression of all those who chose arena. From leading the lanes to living in style, arena is dedicated to providing all swimmers with the tools they need to express themselves, feel confident, win and achieve more. Because in arena, you can.