arena Swim of the Week: Alyssa Ton Hits 1:44.12 200 Free On 16th Birthday At CIF-SS D1 Champs

Fountain Valley High School sophomore Alyssa Ton had a phenomenal performance in the 200 freestyle at the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 Championships last weekend in Mission Viejo, winning the title and cracking the top 20 all-time in the girls’ 15-16 age group.

Racing on her 16th birthday, Ton put up a time of 1:44.12 to knock 38 one-hundredths off her newly minted best time of 1:44.50, which she set one week earlier at the CIF Sunset Conference Championships.

Prior to that swim, Ton’s best time stood at 1:45.37, set this past December at the Winter Junior Championships – West.

At the CIF-SS meet, Ton was more conservative on the opening 50 compared to where she was the previous week, flipping 42 one-hundredths slower at the 50, but was quicker on each split the rest of the way, including gaining more than a half-second on the back half (53.40 to 53.94).

Split Comparison

2024 Winter Juniors – West 2025 CIF-Sunset Conference 2025 CIF-SS D1 24.56 23.92 24.34 51.01 (26.45) 50.56 (26.64) 50.72 (26.38) 1:18.01 (27.00) 1:17.41 (26.85) 1:17.29 (26.57) 1:45.37 (27.36) 1:44.50 (27.09) 1:44.12 (26.83)

The performance ranks 17th all-time in the girls’ 15-16 age group, moving Ton up six spots after ranking 23rd coming in.

All-Time Performers, Girls’ 15-16 200 Freestyle (SCY)

Summer McIntosh, 1:40.63 – 2022 Katie Ledecky, 1:42.03 – 2013 Dagny Knutsen, 1:42.81 – 2008 Bella Sims, 1:42.92 – 2021 Missy Franklin, 1:43.15 – 2012 Regan Smith, 1:43.27 – 2018 Rylee Erisman, 1:43.51 – 2025 Alex Shackell, 1:43.60 – 2022 Isabel Ivey, 1:43.64 – 2016 Claire Weinstein, 1:43.77 – 2023 Katie Grimes, 1:43.83 – 2022 Madi Mintenko, 1:43.92 – 2023 Teagan O’Dell, 1:43.94 – 2022 Sippy Woodhead / Anna Moesch, 1:44.10 – 1979 / 2022 – Jasmine Tosky, 1:44.11 – 2010 Alyssa Ton, 1:44.12 – 2025 Leah Hayes, 1:44.13 – 2021 Simone Manuel, 1:44.22 – 2013 Katie Hoff, 1:44.32 – 2006

Ton also won the 500 free in a personal best time of 4:43.39, ranking her 80th all-time in the 15-16 age group and breaking the Irvine Novaquatics club record previously held by Hailey Piersol.

