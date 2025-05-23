arena Swim of the Week: Abdelrahman Elaraby Breaks Super-Suited African Record In 50 Fly

Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner.

Disclaimer: Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of the week, but rather one Featured Swim to be explored in deeper detail. The Swim of the Week is an opportunity to take a closer look at the context of one of the many fast swims this week, perhaps a swim that slipped through the cracks as others grabbed the headlines, or a race we didn’t get to examine as closely in the flood of weekly meets.

Former Louisville Cardinal and Notre Dame Fighting Irish Abdelrahman Elaraby did what every swimmer tries to do in the five-round skins “speed tournament” at the opening leg of the Mare Nostrum Tour in Monaco: get faster each round and win the final in record fashion.

The 25-year-old came into the competition as one of the 33 men in history who have broken 23 seconds in the LCM 50 fly, having clocked 22.94 at the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka to set a new Egyptian Record and come within four one-hundredths of Roland Schoeman‘s longstanding super-suited African Record of 22.90 set in 2009.

In Monaco, Elaraby kicked things off by clocking 23.46 in the prelims, and then he progressively got faster in each round, culminating with a time of 22.80 in the final.

Elaraby’s Monaco 50 Fly Skins Progression:

Heats – 23.46

1/8 Final – 23.42

Quarterfinal – 23.03

Semi-final – 23.00

Final – 22.80

That swim in the final, which earned him the victory head-to-head over Russia’s Oleg Kostin (22.85), broke Schoeman’s African Record and also erased Elaraby’s own Egyptian Record.

It moves Elaraby up into a tie for 16th all-time in the event.

All-Time Performers, Men’s 50 Butterfly (LCM)

Andrii Govorov (UKR), 22.27 – 2018 Caeleb Dressel (USA), 22.35 – 2019 Rafael Munoz (ESP), 22.43 – 2009 Nicholas Santos (BRA), 22.60 – 2019 Oleg Kostin (RUS), 22.62 – 2023 Noe Ponti (SUI), 22.65 – 2024 Milorad Cavic (SRB), 22.67 – 2009 Thomas Ceccon (ITA), 22.68 – 2023 Henrique Martins (BRA), 22.70 – 2017 Maxime Grousset (FRA), 22.72 – 2023 Matt Targett (AUS), 22.73 – 2009 Ben Proud (GBR), 22.75 – 2017 Cesar Cielo (BRA), 22.76 – 2012 Michael Andrew (USA) / Dare Rose (USA), 22.79 – 2022 / 2023 – Diogo Ribeiro (POR) / Abdelrahman Elaraby (EGY), 22.80 – 2023 / 2025 – Fred Bousquet (FRA) / Florent Manaudou (FRA) / Jacob Peters (GBR), 22.84 – 2009 / 2015 / 2023 – –

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abdelrahman Elaraby (@haridiiii)

Elaraby wrapped up his collegiate career in March 2024, placing 4th in the men’s 50 free and 5th in the 100 fly at the ACC Championships while competing for Notre Dame, having transferred there for his graduate senior season.

In May 2022, after finishing as the ACC runner-up in the 50 free and then withdrawing from the NCAA Championships, Elaraby shared that he had been suffering from depression and had made a suicide attempt. He returned to competition that summer, representing Egypt at the World Championships in Budapest, and in 2023, won the ACC title in the 50 free.

At the 2023 Worlds in Fukuoka, he placed 8th in the 50 fly final after setting what is now his former best time of 22.94 in the semis.

See arena North America here.

Follow arena USA on Instagram here.

About arena

arena has revolutionized the world of aquatic sport through insightful collaboration with world class athletes and the development of cutting edge competitive swimwear since 1973. Today, this spirit of collaboration and innovation lives on through a continuous evolution of advanced materials and Italian design that improves the performance, style and expression of all those who chose arena. From leading the lanes to living in style, arena is dedicated to providing all swimmers with the tools they need to express themselves, feel confident, win and achieve more. Because in arena, you can.