arena Announces Partnerships With Sensational Sister Duo: Alex and Gretchen Walsh

Portland, Ore., February 9, 2024 – arena, the global swimwear company synonymous with manufacturing premium competitive and fitness swimwear, goggles, swim caps and equipment, has announced the newest additions to its elite athlete roster – the dynamic sister duo – Alex and Gretchen Walsh. The announcement follows swiftly on the heels of the global debut of arena’s POWERSKIN Primo, the world’s first elite race suit utilizing revolutionary Hyperforce™️ Technology. With over 50 years of expertise in racing innovation and development, POWERSKIN Primo sets a new standard in racing suit performance for its roster of elite swimmers and athletes worldwide.

The Walsh sisters, both esteemed swimmers from the University of Virginia, are set to represent the arena brand through the 2024 Olympics in Paris, showcasing arena’s innovative race suits and equipment.

“Alex and Gretchen exemplify the dedication to excellence that arena stands for,” said Mark Pinger, U.S. General Manager, arena. “Their achievements speak volumes, and we are proud to have them as part of the arena family. With these two exceptional athletes on board, we are confident in our continued commitment to innovation and performance in the world of competitive swimming.”

A powerhouse in the world of competitive swimming, Alex joins arena as a distinguished ambassador. A senior at the University of Virginia, Alex is a 2020 Olympic silver medalist and a 2022 world champion in the 200 meter individual medley. With an impressive track record winning a combined 10 medals in the 2022 and 2023 long course and short course world championships, Alex has proven herself as a consistent force to be reckoned with in the pool.

Starting her career at a young age, Alex’s ascent to an elite level was marked by breaking multiple National Age Group (NAG) records and mastering all four strokes. Her success and versatility continued at the collegiate level as Alex is a five-time individual NCAA champion and a multi-time American and NCAA relay record holder contributing significantly to the Virginia Cavaliers’ triumphs at ACC and NCAA Championships.

“I’m proud to represent arena as an official athlete,” said Alex. “I have achieved some of my greatest dreams while racing in arena and I’m eager to push my limits further with the incredible support of the arena team. arena’s commitment to innovation has fueled my success and I can’t wait to achieve even greater heights together.”

Gretchen, a junior at the University of Virginia, has already left an indelible mark on the swimming world. Gretchen established herself on the world scene by breaking the American record in the 50 meter butterfly at 2023 World Trials. She went on to become a three-time medalist at the 2023 World Championships winning bronze in the 50 m butterfly, silver in the 4 x 100 meter freestyle relay and successfully captured her first world championship gold in the 4 x 100 meter medley relay.

Gretchen’s swimming journey began with breaking multiple National Age Group (NAG) records starting at the age of 12. She continued to rise through the ranks as one of the top junior athletes in the nation and world when she became a six-time gold medalist at the 2019 world junior championships. Gretchen quickly rocketed to the top of the collegiate level establishing multiple individual and relay NCAA and American records along the way. As a three-time individual NCAA champion, Gretchen is on course to become one of the most decorated female swimmers in NCAA history.

“I am so excited to announce that I am officially Team arena,” said Gretchen. “I’m so grateful to get to work with a group of people who care about and support me as an athlete and person. Wearing arena always provides me with comfort and confidence during my races. Can’t wait to see what 2024 holds for me and arena.”

About arena

Since 1973, arena has revolutionized the world of water sports through intense collaboration with world-class athletes and the development of cutting-edge competition swimsuits. Today, this spirit of collaboration and innovation lives on through the continuous development of advanced materials and Italian design that improves the performance, style and expression of all those who choose arena. From racing in the swimming lanes to living in style, arena is dedicated to providing all swimmers with the tools they need to express themselves, feel confident, win and achieve more.

