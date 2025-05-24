Another One: 12-Yr-Old Yu Zidi Fires Off 4:35.53 400 IM To Close Chinese Nationals

2025 CHINESE NATIONAL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The final day of the 2025 Chinese National Swimming Championships brought another monster swim at the hands of 12-year-old Yu Zidi, once again blowing our minds with what we thought was possible.

Racing in the final of the women’s 400m IM this evening, Yu crushed a lifetime best of 4:35.53 to take the gold. Not a typo – 4:35.53 from the 12-year-old.

Runner-up status went to Chang Mohan who touched in 4:37.33 followed by Li Bingjie who earned bronze in 4:38.66.

Just like that, Yu becomes China’s 8th-swiftest performer in history with tonight’s head-turning performance.

Splits for Yu’s incredible achievement are below

Entering this competition, Yu’s lifetime best rested at the 4:40.97 established last year…..as an 11-year-old. That means tonight’s outing marks her first-ever foray under the 4:40 barrier and she did so by hacking over 5 seconds off of that previous best-ever swim.

She now ranks 5th in the world on the season and easily cleared the World Aquatics ‘A’ standard of 4:43.06 needed for Singapore.

For perspective as to how otherworldly Yu’s 4:35.53 is, the U.S. National Age Group Record for 11-12-year-old girls sits at the 4:50.70 Kayla Han established in 2021. The 11-12-year-old boys’ national benchmark rests at the 4:42.54 Richard Poplawski put on the books in 2019.

Yu’s performance crushes both of those standards as well as exceeds the 13-14-year-old girls’ U.S. NAG of 4:39.76 Becca Mann put up in 2012.

Summer McIntosh of Canada, the reigning Olympic champion and world record holder in the women’s 400m IM, holds the Canadian national age record at 4:50.21 for the 11-12-year-old age group, a time from 2019. That’s now game-changing Yu’s swim is, that she beats the phenom McIntosh’s best mark at that age by about 15 seconds.

Furthermore, Yu’s time tonight would have made her the 6th-place finisher at the 2023 World Championships and the top podium finisher at the lesser-attended 2024 World Championships in Doha.

Remarkably, Yu’s 4:35.53 would have placed her 4th in last year’s Olympic Games final, just over half a second outside of the bronze medal.

The youngster has already qualified for this summer’s World Championships in the women’s 200m IM and 200m fly, posting nearly-beyond-comprehension marks of 2:10.63 and 2:06.83, respectively.