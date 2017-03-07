Another GBR Breaststroker, Mark Campbell, Pops Up On World Rankings

A British breaststroker strikes again, as the world rankings list sees another talent from the region make his mark among the globe’s elite. While competing at the North District Age Championship Meet over the weekend of March 4th and 5th, 26-year-old Mark Campbell scored two swift times in the 50m breaststroke race, checking in among the list of fastest performances this year.

The North District is one of 4 districts of the Scottish Amateur Swimming Association (SASA), a membership body of Scottish Swimming. This particular district includes clubs in Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire, Highland, Moray, Orkney, Shetland and Western Isles, with the aforementioned Campbell competing for the Aberdeen Dolphins.

During preilms of the men’s 50m breaststroke (LCM), Campbell fired off a speedy 27.61 to not only take the top seed, but register the fastest time of his career. His morning outing marked just the 2nd time ever the Aberdeen athlete notched a mark beneath the 28-second threshold. Although he would add just slightly in finals to ultimately take the win in 27.76, Campbell’s 27.61 morning swim checks in as the 6th fastest on the world rankings. Campbell’s mark also sits as the 3rd fastest among British swimmers over the past 12 months, with only Adam Peaty and Ross Murdoch ranking higher.

2016-2017 LCM Men 50 Breast Adam GBR

PEATY 2 Nicolo

MARTINENGHI ITA 27.32 3 Andrea

TONIATO ITA 27.45 4 Andreii

NIKOLAEV RUS 27.46 5 Atsushi

OZEKI JPN 27.53 6 Yasuhiro

KOSEKI JPN 27.62 7 Kevin

CORDES USA 27.65 8 Koichiro

OKAZAKI JPN 27.70 9 Matthew

WILSON AUS 27.76 10 Jake

PACKARD AUS 27.79 View Top 26»

