Another GBR Breaststroker, Mark Campbell, Pops Up On World Rankings

A British breaststroker strikes again, as the world rankings list sees another talent from the region make his mark among the globe’s elite. While competing at the North District Age Championship Meet over the weekend of March 4th and 5th, 26-year-old Mark Campbell scored two swift times in the 50m breaststroke race, checking in among the list of fastest performances this year.

The North District is one of 4 districts of the Scottish Amateur Swimming Association (SASA), a membership body of Scottish Swimming. This particular district includes clubs in Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire, Highland, Moray, Orkney, Shetland and Western Isles, with the aforementioned Campbell competing for the Aberdeen Dolphins.

During preilms of the men’s 50m breaststroke (LCM), Campbell fired off a speedy 27.61 to not only take the top seed, but register the fastest time of his career. His morning outing marked just the 2nd time ever the Aberdeen athlete notched a mark beneath the 28-second threshold. Although he would add just slightly in finals to ultimately take the win in 27.76, Campbell’s 27.61 morning swim checks in as the 6th fastest on the world rankings. Campbell’s mark also sits as the 3rd fastest among British swimmers over the past 12 months, with only Adam Peaty and Ross Murdoch ranking higher.

2016-2017 LCM Men 50 Breast

AdamGBR
PEATY
03/02
26.86
2Nicolo
MARTINENGHI		ITA27.3212/16
3Andrea
TONIATO		ITA27.4512/12
4Andreii
NIKOLAEV		RUS27.4603/03
5Atsushi
OZEKI		JPN27.5302/18
6Yasuhiro
KOSEKI		JPN27.6211/17
7Kevin
CORDES		USA27.6503/02
8Koichiro
OKAZAKI		JPN27.7011/17
9Matthew
WILSON		AUS27.7603/03
10Jake
PACKARD		AUS27.7901/20
