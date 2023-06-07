Annemieke Blackman Breaks 45-49 Masters World Record In 200 Breast

2023 Jack Barnacastle Invitational

June 2-4, 2023

Birmingham Crossplex, Birmingham, AL

LCM (50 meters)

Results on MeetMobile: “2023 SE BSL Jack Barncastle Invitational”

45-year-old Annemieke Blackman had a fantastic weekend of racing at the 2023 Jack Barncastle Invitational in Alabama. Blackman’s meet was highlighted by her performance in the 200 breaststroke, where she set a new Masters World Record in the women’s 45-49 age group with a time of 2:43.20.

The previous record stood at 2:43.73, done by South Africa’s Heather Morris-Eyton in 2013. Consequently, Blackman’s time also took her under Caroline Krattli‘s U.S. Masters Record of 2:45.20.

Blackman was entered at 2:46.11, meaning she took nearly three seconds off her season best. She opened her race in a 1:16.36, then came back in the final 100 in 1:26.84. She was entered as an exhibition swimmer, but her time would have finished 2nd overall in the meet.

In addition to the 200 breast, Blackman also competed in the 100 free (1:07.58) and 200 IM (2:43.09), where she also dropped from her entry times.

Just before the Jack Barnacastle Invitational, 45-year-old Gabrielle Rose threw down a 2:32.86 in the 200 breast at the Speedo Grand Challenge. However, the Speedo Grand Challenge was only sanctioned by USA Swimming, while the Jack Barnacastle Invite was dual-sanctioned with USMS. Rose’s time could potentially be recognized for the U.S. Masters Record, but may not be ratified by World Aquatics for the World Record.

Rose is a two-time Olympian, while Blackman (previously McReynolds) represented the U.S. at the Pan American Games in 1999 and swam collegiately for Auburn University.