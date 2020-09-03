Andreas Vazaios Selected As Chi Alpha Sigma Scholar Athlete of the Year

Courtesy: NC State Athletics

RIVER FALLS, Wis. – NC State swimming alumnus Andreas Vazaios added to his list of accomplishments as he was named the 2019-20 National College Athlete Society Scholar Athlete of the Year, as announced by Chi Alpha Sigma on Thursday morning.

The award recognizes one male and one female student-athlete who demonstrated academic and athletic achievement, as well as service and leadership both on campus and in the community.

While at NC State, Vazaios put together a decorated career that was highlighted by four national titles – two individual golds and two relay golds. He repeated as national champion in the 200-yard butterfly at the 2019 NCAA Championships to cap off his NC State career. The 13-time All-American took home gold in the event in record-setting fashion as he lowered his own ACC record. Vazaios also won six ACC titles as a member of the Pack and was the 2018 ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Year.

Academically, Vazaios was selected as the 2019 ACC Men’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year and was a multi-time Academic All-American honoree while at NC State.

In May, he was awarded with an NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in Sports and Exercise Psychology at Loughborough University in the United Kingdom. The Athens, Greece native will swim professionally with the university’s team while continuing to represent his country at all international competitions in pursuit of his third Olympic Games appearance.