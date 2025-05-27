Amherst College Picks Up Versatile Swimmer Ava Insteness For 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Versatile swimmer Ava Insteness has committed to Amherst College, a Division III program in Massachusetts, beginning in the fall of 2025. Insteness currently attends Eau Claire Memorial High School in Wisconsin and trains with the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley Barracudas. She is strong in freestyle, backstroke, and medley events.

“I am so so excited to announce my commitment to the admissions process at Amherst College!! Thank you to my family, coaches, and friends for the unwavering support throughout my swim career💜 TUSKS UP!!🦣”

Insteness was a finalist in the 200 free (1:52.29) and 100 free (51.62) at the 2024 WIAA Girls Division 1 State Championship (SCY) in November, placing 4th and 5th, respectively. Her 100 free time remains a lifetime best.

More recently, at the YMCA National Short Course Championships in late March and early April, Insteness recorded lifetime bests in the 200 free (1:51.68), where she placed 13th, and the 200 back (2:05.19), finishing 33rd. She also earned second swims in the 200 IM (2:06.79), placing 15th, and the 100 free (52.06), finishing 16th. The year prior, at the YMCA Short Course National Time Trials, Insteness posted a lifetime best in the 50 free with a time of 24.20.

Also in March, Insteness posted her fastest 200 IM time at the 2025 Wisconsin YMCA State Championships (SCY), finishing in 2:06.43 to place 2nd overall. She also claimed 1st place in the 50 free (24.41) and 200 free (1:51.86), and 2nd in the 500 free (5:11.35).

At the 2025 WI SSTY 45th Schroeder A+ Meet (SCY) in January and February, Insteness earned two lifetime bests. She posted a time of 4:29.52 in the 400 IM, finishing 9th. As the leadoff for her team’s 400 medley relay, she swam 58.90 in the 100 back, helping the team place 15th.

Top Yard Times

50 Free – 24.20

100 Free – 51.62

200 Free – 1:51.68

100 Back – 58.90

200 Back – 2:05.19

200 IM – 2:06.43

400 IM – 4:29.52

Amherst placed 3rd at the 2025 NESCAC Women’s Championships, an improvement from the previous year when they finished 6th. With her versatility, Insteness has the potential to be a major asset for Amherst, including on relays. Last season, her time in the 200 back would have been the fastest on the team, while her times in the 50 free, 200 free, 100 back, 200 IM, and 400 IM would have ranked 2nd. Her 100 free time would have ranked 3rd.

Insteness will join Annie Chang, Penny Lazar, Vanessa Xia, Hope Taylor, Katy Niziol, and Mia Carley on Amherst’s campus this fall. Niziol also brings a strong 100 back time (58.63), while Taylor has a solid 200 back time (2:05.60). Xia’s SCM times convert to 56.43 in the 100 back and 2:01.92 in the 200 back.

Insteness plans to study astronomy and physics at Amherst, and she may also double major in environmental science.

