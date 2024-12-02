Alijah Hall Commits to Wabash College with NCAC-Scoring Times in Back, Breast, and IM

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school senior Alijah Hall from Avon, Indiana, has announced his verbal commitment to Wabash College for the 2025-26 school year.

“I chose Wabash College because of the strength of their academic programs, the outstanding alumni network, and the brotherhood I connected with on the swim team. Very thankful to my family and friends for supporting me on this journey. I can not wait for the next four years! #WAF”

Hall swims for Franklin Community High School and the Franklin Regional Swim Team. He specializes in IM, back, and breast. At the IHSAA Boys State Championships last February, he qualified for the 200 IM and finished 23rd in prelims. As a freshman, he broke the frosh school record at Avon High School in Avon, Indiana.

The Franklin Community High School captain had a great 2023-24 junior year season, notching PBs in the 50/100 back and 200 IM during high school season, and in the 200 free at the 2024 Indiana LSC Senior Spring Championships. In long course season, he clocked new times in the 200 fly and 400 free, adding to the PBs in the 200 free, 50/100/200 back, 100 fly, and 200/400 IM he had swum in the summer of 2023.

Best SCY times:

200 IM – 1:55.34

400 IM – 4:16.90

100 breast – 1:01.52

200 breast – 2:14.19

100 back – 45:36

200 back – 1:56.11

100 free – 50.86

200 free – 1:48.63

500 free – 4:56.34

Wabash College, located in Crawfordsville, Indiana, competes in the NCAA Division 3’s North Coast Athletic Conference. Last season, the Little Giants placed 3rd behind Kenyon and Denison at the men’s meet at the 2024 NCAC Championships. Hall’s 200 back time would have scored in the A final and his 100 back, and 100/200 breast, and 200/400 IM times would have scored in the B finals at the conference meet.

