Alana Berlin Blasts 51.61 100 Back at Western Great Lakes Open

Alana Berlin, a Stanford commit and Schroeder YMCA senior, clocked a 51.61 in the 100 back to break her team record and become the fastest high school senior this season. This bested the 52.01 mark she set at the YMCA nationals in April.

The time of 51.61 also ranks Berlin 4th in the country for 17-18 year-olds this season, after NC State freshman duo Leah Shackley and Erika Pelaez, and World Record Holder Summer McIntosh. The next fastest high school senior is Cal commit Teagan O’Dell at 52.01.

Berlin has consistently dropped time in this event every year. She started high school in 2021 at 54.02, and she dropped almost a second and a half from February 2022 to April 2023.

Every Best Time Since 2021

Date Time Improvement 02/06/2021 54.02 -0.16 02/05/2022 53.75 -0.27 11/18/2022 53.46 -0.29 12/09/2022 52.73 -0.73 04/05/2023 52.31 -0.42 02/03/2024 52.13 -0.18 04/04/2024 52.01 -0.12 11/21/2024 51.61 -0.40

Berlin also set a new personal best in the 100 breaststroke at the meet, going 1:02.05 to drop from the 1:02.37 she went in the beginning of October.

Her 100 fly was a new season-best for her at 52.73, and brought her up to #12 in the 17-18 SCY rankings this season.