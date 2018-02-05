Abbie Dolan Posts 4:50 500 as Notre Dame Sweeps Ball State and UWGB

Notre Dame vs Green Bay vs Ball State

Saturday, February 3rd

Rolfs Aquatic Center, South Bend, IN

Short course yards

Results

Team Scores

Women

Notre Dame – 160, Green Bay – 80

Notre Dame – 164, Ball State – 75

Green Bay – 149, Ball State – 94

Men

Notre Dame – 126, Green Bay – 107

Notre Dame – 159, Ball State – 62

Green Bay – 195.5, Ball State – 42.5

Notre Dame hosted Ball State and Green Bay for all 3 teams’ last regular season meet. The Fighting Irish came out on top of Ball State and Green Bay in both the men’s and women’s meets.

Notre Dame sprint ace Abbie Dolan took a shot at the 500 free at this meet, posting a pretty impressive 4:50.14 to win the event. That was a lifetime best for Dolan, who usually sticks pretty much exclusively to the 50, 100, and 200 free. Her time came in as the 24th fastest in the ACC this season less than 2 weeks out from the women’s ACC championship. However, the 50 and 500 free are on the same day, so it’s very unlikely Dolan would swim both.

Green Bay’s Stephanie Garvin posted a quick 10:09.21 to win the 1000, bringing herself up 2 2nd in the Horizon League rankings. Skylar Fore (Notre Dame) went a season best 54.37 to win the 100 fly. That time makes Fore Notre Dame’s 6th fastest 100 flyer this season in a very tight field, where 1st-5th is separated by exactly .50 seconds.

Will Cumberland took the 200 and 500 free with times of 1:39.76 and 4:34.30. Both times were season bests for Cumberland, who usually focusses on backstroke and the 200 IM. His times came in at 8th and 6th respectively on Notre Dame’s team this year.

Green Bay’s Ricky Davis won the men’s 100 back with a lifetime best of 48.62. That time now leads the Horizon League, coming in just ahead of Oakland’s Paul Huch (48.68).

Event Winners

WOMEN

MEN

200 medley relay: Notre Dame (Montesi, Gorski, Plaschka, Speers) – 1:29.53

1000 free: Manny Hernandez (UWGB) – 9:38.05

200 free: Will Cumberland (Notre Dame) – 1:39.76

50 free: Tabahn Afrik (Notre Dame) – 20.53

200 IM: Joe Turk (Notre Dame) – 1:51.67

100 fly: Aaron Schultz (Notre Dame) – 48.75

100 free: Daniel Speers (Notre Dame) – 45.01

100 back: Ricky Davis (UWGB) – 48.62

500 free: Will Cumberland (Notre Dame) – 4:34.30

100 breast: Maxwell Boehnlein (UWGB) – 56.62

200 free relay: UWGB (Ragsdale, Garcia, Sadergaski, Warren) – 1:25.91

1 meter diving: Michael Klemm (UWGB) – 287.95

3 meter diving: Michael Klemm (UWGB) – 338.95

Press Release – Notre Dame:

NOTRE DAME, Ind. – In the final official meet of the 2017-18 regular season, the University of Notre Dame men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams picked up a pair of hard-fought victories on Saturday to wrap the year at the Rolfs Aquatic Center. The No. 19 Irish men defeated Green Bay 126-107 and added a 159-62 win over Ball State, while the Notre Dame women downed Green Bay 160-80 and Ball State 164-75 in the season’s final dual meet.

The Notre Dame men’s squad (9-2) saw a pair of individual wins from William Cumberland, who led the field in both the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle for the Irish. Other key wins were earned by Notre Dame in the 200 medley relay, Tabahn Afrik in the 50 freestyle, Joe Turk in the 200 IM, Aaron Schultz in the 100 butterfly and Daniel Speers in the 100 freestyle.

On the women’s side, Notre Dame (11-1) enjoyed a solid team effort that saw nine different competitors take an individual race win. Skylar Forenotched an NCAA B-cut time in the 100 butterfly, Abbie Dolan posted a victorious 500 freestyle swim in her season debut in that event to win by more than eight seconds, and the Irish added a winning swim in the 200 medley relay to kick off the meet.

Coach Litzinger Said

“Our kids have done a great job of embracing any opportunity to race. A great example is someone like Abbie Dolan, who swam the 500 free for the first time this year and nearly posted a top-10 time in the history of our program. It could have gone either way but she attacked it and used it to help bolster her other primary events. Another aim of our lineup was to give someone like Zach Yeadon, who has raced a number of events for us this year, a rest. We saw a lot of different things today and the efforts were always high-end for us, so that’s a really good sign heading into the conference meet.”

“You saw younger kids like Will Cumberland and Skylar Fore step forward, and student-athletes like them are our future. Will is a backstroker primarily but he has good freestyle skills, so we like to tap into that a little bit. Skylar is a super strong athlete and the 100 fly is her third or fourth event, so to push those boundaries a little bit was good for them and was exciting for our team to watch. We have depth, we are well-rounded and our quality is very high.”

“I think we’re in a great spot, and the only thing that can derail us right now is any kind of illness. It’s just about resting now and fine-tuning a race plan here and there, and just enjoying being together. The message that I sent today was that this is the last time our full team will compete together this year, and that kind of hits home for the seniors. The juniors are now the lead class, and what you see is the transitional phase of our team. We now go our separate ways toward championship meets, but I told them we can’t let go of that team feeling. No matter what meet you’re at, let’s support each other through a text, phone call, email, a shout out on social media. We want to make sure that we have 60 athletes behind every person no matter the championship-level meet that they’re at.”

Top Irish Performances

Women’s 200 Medley Relay – Notre Dame fashioned a 1-2 finish to open the meet, led by the ‘A’ entry of Carly Quast, Meaghan O’Donnell, Cailey Grunhard and Sofia Revilak in first place with a time of 1:41.04. Claire DeSelm, Sherri McIntee, Nicole Smith and Abbie Dolan placed second with a time of 1:44.99.

Men’s 200 Medley Relay – The Notre Dame ‘A’ entry of Jack Montesi, Benjamin Gorski, Justin Plaschka and Daniel Speers logged a winning time of 1:29.53. The Irish lineup of William Cumberland, Steven Shek, Matt Grauslys and Daniel Fujan coasted in with a runner-up finish in 1:31.03.

Women’s 1000 Freestyle – Rebecca Walton placed second with a time of 10:21.56 to pace Notre Dame in the event. Sammy Steigerwald posted a third-place time of 10:23.35 for the Irish.

Men’s 1000 Freestyle – Nick Milikich raced to the wall with a time of 9:47.82 to bring home second-place points for Notre Dame.

Women’s 200 Freestyle – Molly Treble took the event win with a time of 1:51.61. Lindsay Stone was in second place after posting a time of 1:51.68 for the Irish. Reilly Lanigan pulled in fourth-place points for Notre Dame with a time of 1:54.87.

Men’s 200 Freestyle – William Cumberland paced the field to the finish with a time of 1:39.76. Justin Plaschka brought home runner-up honors with a time of 1:40.21.

Women’s 50 Freestyle – Katie Smith finished at the front of the field with a time of 23.35. Kelly Jacob notched a second-place result in 23.39.

Men’s 50 Freestyle – Tabahn Afrik touched the wall just above an NCAA B-cut for the race win with a time of 20.53. Daniel Fujan was third with a time of 21.15, and Benjamin Gorski placed fifth with a time of 21.49.

Women’s 200 IM – Meaghan O’Donnell claimed an Irish victory with a time of 2:05.31. Sherri McIntee notched third place in 2:08.26, with Paige Kaplan right behind with a time of 2:08.98.

Men’s 200 IM – Joe Turk took the race victory for Notre Dame with a time of 1:51.67. Steven Shek was runner-up with a time of 1:52.46. Richard Mannix took home third place in 1:53.51.

Women’s 3-Meter Diving – Kate McCahan led the way for Notre Dame with a first-place score of 284.65 points.

Men’s 1-Meter Diving – Cristian Herrera was event runner-up with a score of 262.40 points for Notre Dame.

Women’s 100 Butterfly – Skylar Fore logged an NCAA B-cut time of 54.37 for the event victory. Sofia Revilak placed second with a time of 55.90, and Katie Rentz added a third-place time of 57.15.

Men’s 100 Butterfly – Aaron Schultz touched in just off an NCAA B-cut with a winning time of 48.75. Jack Montesi was event runner-up with a time of 49.55, with Zach Yeadon in fourth at 50.55.

Women’s 100 Freestyle – Carly Quast scored first-place points with a time of 50.72. Kyra Sarazen (51.00) and Erin Sheehan (51.48) rounded out the podium finishers for Notre Dame in second and third, respectively.

Men’s 100 Freestyle – Daniel Speers threw down a winning time of 45.01 for Notre Dame. Teammate Benjamin Jany took runner-up honors in 46.00, with Sadler McKeen third with a time of 46.28.

Women’s 100 Backstroke – Cailey Grunhard won a narrow second heat for the event victory in 56.41. Teammate Rachel Wittmer was right behind with a runner-up time of 56.46. Claire DeSelm took fourth place with a time of 59.16.

Men’s 100 Backstroke – Matt Grauslys was event runner-up after posting a time of 49.46. Brendan Santana was third with a time of 50.39, and Joe Turk added a fourth-place finish in 51.05.

Women’s 500 Freestyle – Abbie Dolan posted the third-fastest Notre Dame time of the year in her event debut, winning by more than eight seconds with a time of 4:50.14. Lauren Heller placed second with a time of 4:58.90 to round out the Irish finishers.

Men’s 500 Freestyle – William Cumberland swam to a dominant race win by over 11 seconds with a time of 4:34.30 to lead Notre Dame to top points.

Women’s 1-meter Diving – Annie Crea took second place with a score of 270.10 points. Kate McCahan finished fourth with 244.35 points.

Men’s 3-meter Diving – Cristian Herrera scored a season-high 316.85 points to finish in second place.

Women’s 100 Breaststroke – Alyssa Storino claimed a race victory with a time of 1:04.28. Nicole Smith placed second with a time of 1:04.46, and Paige Kaplan finished sixth with a time of 1:07.69.

Men’s 100 Breaststroke – Rex Riley was the top Notre Dame finisher after clocking a time of 57.23 for second place. Jack Russell placed third with a time of 57.76, and John Paul Becker chipped in a sixth-place time of 59.15.

Women’s 200 Freestyle Relay – The Notre Dame ‘A’ squad of Rachel Wittmer, Katie Smith Skylar Fore and Kelly Jacob swam an exhibition time of 1:33.14 that was the fastest of the final event. Erin Sheehan, Reilly Lanigan, Lindsay Stone and Molly Treble added an exhibition swim of 1:39.38, and Ellie Berdusco, Rebecca Walton, Sammy Steigerwald and Claire DeSelm posted a time of 1:39.58.

Men’s 200 Freestyle Relay – The Notre Dame ‘A’ entry of Aaron Schultz, Zach Yeadon, Brendan Santana and Sadler McKeen posted an exhibition swim of 1:23.95 for the fastest time in the event. Garrett Clarke, Benjamin Jany, Richard Mannix and Soren Holm added an exhibition effort of 1:25.96.

Press Release – Green Bay:

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (GreenBayPhoenix.com) – The Green Bay swimming and diving teams completed their last non-championship meet of the season yesterday in South Bend, Indiana. Both teams were victorious over Ball State, despite falling to Atlantic Coast Conference member Notre Dame. Full results can be found HERE.

The meet opened with an exciting win for senior Stephanie Garvin in the 1000 freestyle, going a personal best time of 10:09.21 that also shoots her up to third place in that event in the league. In the same race, sophomore Alyssa Hyland also notched a lifetime best, touching the wall at 11:01.56, while senior Kaylie Noll put up a season-best 10:56.43. On the men’s side, junior Manny Hernandez also had a breakout swim, winning the longest race of the day in a lifetime best 9:38.05, while sophomore Jack VanZee placed third in 9:54.07.

In the 200 freestyle, there were also multiple quick swims on both sides of the roster. For the women, freshman Anna Liu threw down a monster time of 1:52.26, a personal best by over four seconds, to take third place overall. Freshmen Kate Vanderhoef and Malynn Tarczewski , as well as sophomore Allissa Smith , also put up season best times. Vanderhoef stopped the clock at 1:59.34, Smith at 1:59.36, and Taczewski at 2:02.20. The men finished third through sixth in the ten-man field, with sophomore Riley Darling and freshman Max Boehnlein leading the way with lifetime bests of 1:41.63 and 1:41.88, respectively.

The shortest race of the day, the 50 freestyle, was also successful, with freshman Katie Stephenson placing third and junior Rachael Peterson taking fourth for the Lady ‘Nix. Stephenson posted a personal best time of 24.34, while Peterson grabbed a season-best 24.47. Freshman Ben Redman was the top finisher for the men, sneaking into second place by seven-hundredths of a second with a time of 21.08.

Junior Rosalyn Stoa secured second place in a tight field of Irish with a lifetime best 2:07.58 in the 200 individual medley, while on the men’s side, redshirt senior Andy Cooper was the top Phoenix with a season-best 1:55.59.

Meanwhile, on the boards, senior Bailey Wagner took second place on the 3-meter with a score of 271.35, while senior Michael Klemm was triumphant on the 1-meter, winning with a score of 287.95. Sophomores Josh Yahr and Derrick Prenot also scored points for the team, taking third and fourth place, respectively.

Liu was back in the 100 butterfly, leading the way for the women with a time of 58.10 for fourth. Smith and junior Annika Engstrom also put up season-best times of 59.55 and 1:00.53, respectively, while freshman Jaelin Rose earned a lifetime best time of 1:01.29. All eyes were on senior Colby Smith in the men’s race as he pulled off an impressive third-place finish from the first heat in the 100 butterfly, earning a season-best 50.38.

In the 100 freestyle, Stoa, Peterson, and freshman Emily Macco all earned season-bests, taking fourth through sixth place in the ten-woman field, respectively. Stoa put up a time of 52.46, Peterson a 53.72, and Macco a 54.59. For the men, junior Nick Garcia was right in the heat of the race with Notre Dame’s sprinters, coming away as the top Phoenix finisher with fourth place in 46.88.

In 100 backstroke, sophomore Ricky Davis stunned the men’s field, winning the race and breaking a Green Bay school record with a lifetime best 48.62. After a quick turnaround of only two events, Smith returned for his final individual race of his career, popping a season-best 52.51. For the women, Stephenson was the top finisher, taking fifth place with a time of 59.30.

Garvin was the top finisher for the ladies in the 500 freestyle, taking third place with a time of 5:07.28. On the men’s side, Darling took second place in 4:45.76, while senior Brian Borden touched the wall at 4:48.08 for third, a season-best time.

Back on the boards, Klemm had one of the best 3-meter events of the season, winning by over 20 points with an NCAA Zone cut by almost 20 points. He earned a score of 338.95. On the 1-meter board, Wagner took third with 249.80 points, while sophomore Ele Higley also scored team points with a fifth-place finish.

The 100 breaststroke was the last individual event of the meet, with sophomore Clare Martell taking fourth place as the top female for the Phoenix, posting a season-best 1:07.26. Macco also put up a season-best time, dropping down to 1:08.24. For the men, Boehnlein dominated the field, winning the entire event with a time of 56.62. Cooper also competed, earning a personal best time of 58.63.

The 200 freestyle relays proved more successful than the medleys, with both the men and the women each finishing second behind Notre Dame’s top relays. The women’s A team, made up of junior Ali Hanson, Liu, Stoa, and Garvin, touched the wall at 1:37.45. The men’s A squad, composed of freshman Reagan Ragsdale , Garcia, freshman Paul Sadergaski , and junior Charlie Warren , beat out the B Irish team by five one-hundredths of a second with a time of 1:25.91.

Hyland, freshman Megan Rambo , and senior Collin DuChene also competed in time trial events in longer races that were not part of this meet’s lineup. Hyland posted a season-best time in the 200 breaststroke with a time of 2:34.94. Rambo earned personal best times in both the 200 butterfly and 400 individual medley, going 2:18.31 and 4:47.46, respectively. DuChene stopped the clock at 1:54.87 for a lifetime best by three seconds in the 200 butterfly and 4:09.95 in the 400 individual medley for a season-best in his last individual event of his career.

Head coach Reed Robelot remarked, “It was great to cap off our last dual meet with a number of strong performances in the pool and on the boards. Congratulations to Ricky on his new school record and all of our student-athletes that finished up their seasons on Saturday. They have really helped us in this final, championship stretch.”

For the next couple weeks, Green Bay will be prepping for the end of the season, which will culminate at the Horizon League Championships in Cleveland, Ohio. The four-day conference meet takes place from February 21st through 24th.

Press Release – Ball State:

SOUTH BEND, Ind. –Both Ball State swimming and diving teams took a trip up to South Bend, Ind. to take on Notre Dame and Wisconsin-Green Bay Saturday afternoon. The men’s team fell to Notre Dame 159-62 and to Wisconsin-Green Bay 195.50-42.50. The women also fell to both the Fighting Irish (164-75) and the Phoenix (149-94).

For the men, the Cardinals were able to earn third place in the 200 freestyle relay. Drew Weeks , Jack Luddy , Alex Tuthill, and Isaac Walling were able to post a time of 1:32.89. Individually, Weeks was able to post a time of 22.18 in the 50 freestyle to earn seventh place along with a sixth place finish in the 100 freestyle (48.29). Logan Ackley was also able to earn seventh place in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:47.27. Ben Andrew added another seventh place finish with a time of 1:57.34 in the 200 IM. Andrew was also able to tie for the fourth place spot in the 100 breaststroke with a final time of 58.63. Walling was able to post a time of 5:00.67 in the 500 freestyle to sit at fourth place.

On the diving board, Sean Wolfe was able to post a score of 216.95 to earn fourth place in the 3-meter. Gabe Dean was six in the 3-meter. In the 1-meter, Wolfe earned fifth (205.150) and Dean earned sixth (204.05).

For the women, Rachel Bertram was the only Cardinal to mark a first place spot. Bertram earned the top spot in the 1-meter dive with a score of 275.55. Rachel Smallwood placed sixth in the 1-meter (215.55) and Caitlin Locante placed seventh (202.95). In the 3-meter dive Locante placed the highest for the Cardinal squad in third place (259.50). Smallwood was right behind her in the fourth place spot with a score of 258.50. Bertram posted a score of 254.45 to earn fifth place.

In the relays, the women were able to earn third place in the 200 medley relay and second place in the 200 freestyle relay. In the 200 medley, Audrey Schank , Amanda Kedzierski , Andrea Richter and Peighton Gilbert were able to post a time of 1:47. In the 200 free relay, Gilbert, Lauren Elston , Richter, and Anne Vormohr were able to earn that two spot with a time of 1:39.06.

Individually, Cassidy Blackwin was able to earn the fourth place spot in the 1000 freestyle at 10:49.54. Elizabeth Madison also earned a fourth place spot in the 200 freestyle (1:58.62). Gilbert and Sophie Bader were each able to earn fifth place finished. Gilbert took the fifth spot in the 50 freestyle after touching the wall at 24.55 while Bader had the number five spot in the 200 IM (2:12.95). Bader was also able to earn fifth place in the 100 butterfly with her time of 58.69. Schank and Kedzierski were able to mark third place finishes for the Cardinals. Schank saw the third place spot in the 100 backstroke with a time of 58.42 with Kedzierski earning that spot in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.89).

“Our ladies fought hard and competed well to finish out our last dual meet,” said head coach Kristy Patterson . “It was an honor to race against two well-coached programs. We saw some improvements from the last couple of weekends, which was refreshing to see. We know we are the right track and are looking forward to the MAC Championships later this month.”

The Ball State men’s swimming and diving team will round out the regular season by hosting Miami on Feb. 10. The Cardinals seniors will be honored prior to the start of the meet.

Today’s meet was the last regular season meet for the Ball State women’s swimming and diving team. The Cardinals will now prepare for the Mid-American Conference Championships, which will take place Feb. 21-24 in Athens, Ohio.