8 Teams Set for Men’s Europa Cup in Zagreb

Courtesy: FINA

Eight strong European teams are ready to compete for a 2019 FINA Men’s Water Polo World League Super Final qualification spot during the FINA/LEN Europa Cup taking place in Zagreb (CRO) on April 5-7. Croatia, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Montenegro, Russia, Serbia and Spain will play the three-day tournament with the goal of fulfilling the three available places for the Super Final of the competition, scheduled in Belgrade on June 18-23. Serbia, as host, is automatically qualified.

The first round of games, to be contested this Friday, will oppose Hungary (silver world medalist in 2017) to Montenegro (2018 World League winner), Spain to Serbia (2016 Olympic champion and bronze medalist at the 2017 Worlds), Italy (third in Rio 2016) to Russia, and Greece to Croatia (reigning world champion and Olympic runner-up).

The FINA/LEN Europa Cup gathers the best European teams after the conclusion of the preliminary round in the Old Continent, which comprised six other nations: France, Germany, Malta, Netherlands, Romania and Ukraine.

The four teams selected after the Europa Cup will be joined in the Super Final by the qualified squads at the Intercontinental Cup, recently held in Perth (AUS): Australia, Canada, Japan and Kazakhstan.

You can also follow the pool action and watch all the games LIVE streamed or on VoD on FINAtv.