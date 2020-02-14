6 Things I Learned from Watching One of the World’s Best Underwater Kickers

As a collegiate swimmer at Texas A&M University, Beryl Gastaldello proved herself to be one of the fastest short course sprint butterfliers ever. That includes posting the fastest women’s 50 yard fly split in history. She later verified that with a French Record in the 50 fly in short course meters.

In 2019 she cashed in her underwater kicking ability to the tune of $35,250 in prize money in the inaugural season of the International Swimming League, in addition to an individual European Championship silver in the 50 fly.

Now the Frenchwoman, who still trains at Texas A&M under men’s team assistant Jason Calanog (who was the teenage club coach of Caeleb Dressel) has posted a video of her underwater dolphin kicking 25 yards.

This offers a unique glimpse into the underwater technique of one of the world’s best.

Here are 5 things we can learn from watching Beryl Gastaldello kick underwater:

1) Tempo – Beryl does approximately 27 full dolphin kick cycles (up kick, down kick) in about 9 seconds at peak rate. That’s about 3-per second.

For those who are musically inclined, this comes out to about 180 BPM on a metronome, per cycle. That’s 360 BPM per hit. For comparison, when Usain Bolt ran the World Record in the 100 meter dash, he hit a rate of 257 steps per minute – without water resistance.

You can play around with the Google Metronome here at 180 BPM to see how fast that is. Below is a video of 360 BPM. That’s a much, much higher tempo than the average age grouper kicks underwater with.

