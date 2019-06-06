50 Coaches Nominated for 2019 ASCA/Fitter & Faster Age Group Coach of the Year

Nominees have been released for the 2019 ASCA/Fitter & Faster Swim Tour Age Group Coach of the Year award. This is the 6th-straight season in which the American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA) and Fitter & Faster have partnered for the award.

The list of nominees includes the top 50 coaches based on a scoring of USA Swimming national top 10 rankings for the 9-10 and 11-12 age groups. Included in the list are the #1 rankings, the number of different individual ranked in the top 20, and the total number of rankings in the top 20.

Fans are invited to vote for their favorite coach, and the top 10 finalists and overall winner will be invited to, and receive awards at, thee ASCA World Clinic Awards Banquet in Dallas, Texas on Thursday, September 5th.

The 2019 Nominees are below.

NOMINEE/Team/LSC/No. 1 Rankings/Different Athlets Top 20/Total Top 20 Rankings Mohamed Abdelaal / Scarlet Aquatics / NJ / 1 / 1 / 12 Chris Barber / Sandpipers Of Nevada / CA / 3 / 2 / 9 Roseann Benson / West Florida Lightning Aquatic Club / FL / 0 / 2 / 7 Jessica Bogie / Delta Aquatics / IL / 2 / 1 / 7 Kyle Bubolz / Chicago Wolfpack Aquatic Club / IL / 2 /3 / 9 Alex Carney / Nitro Swimming / ST / 2 / 5 / 18 Ernest Cheung / Hawaii Swimming Club / HI / 0 / 2 / 10 Juay Cho / Waverunners / NJ 2 / 2 / 14 Todd Colombo / Scarlet Aquatics / NJ / 0 / 3 / 14 Douglas Copper / Delaware Swim Team / MA / 1 / 4 /12 Audrey Cormack / North Texas Nadadores / NT / 0 / 2 / 12 Dan Cottam / Terrapins Swim Team / PC / 0 / 2/ 9 Sarah Dawson / Mission Viejo Nadadores / CA / 0 / 1 / 7 Tom Dowley / The Olympic Club / PC / 0 / 1 / 7 Brad Eichenseer / Lakeside Aquatic Club / NT / 0 / 2 / 6 Mike Falati / Crescent City Swim Club / LA / 0 / 1 / 8 Carle Fierro / Westchester Aquatic Club / MR / 0 / 2 / 7 Peter Hegwein / SKY Family YMCA Hurricanes / FL / 0 / 3 / 10 Nancy Hooper / Fox Valley Park District Riptides / IL / 0 / 2 / 6 Patty Horton / Wyckoff YMCA / NJ / 0 / 2 / 12 Ben Hunt / Crow Canyon Country Club Sharks / PC / 0 / 3 / 10 Laurie Karr / Buckeye Swim Club / OH / 1 / 1 / 8 Suzanne Lancey / New Canaan YMCA Caimans / CT / 0 / 1 / 10 Adam Madarassy / Eagle Aquatics / FG / 4 / 3 / 17 Ned Maggiora / South Bay Aquatics / SI / 0 / 2 / 11 Andrea Marumoto / Somerset Valley YMCA / NJ / 0 / 2 / 13 Alexei Materov / OC Riptide Aquatics / CA / 0 / 2 / 9 Mickey McNeil / Springfield Family YMCA / OH / 5 / 1 / 13 Rick Mills / Magnolia Aquatic Club / GU / 1 / 3 / 13 Jan Mittemeyer / TNT Swimming / SE / 3 / 1 / 5 Nelly Musso / Hornet Age Group Swim Club / IL / 0 / 2 / 6 Robert Norman / TAC Titans / NC / 0 / 3 / 11 Marni O’Dell / Chino Hills Aquatics / CA / 2 / 1 / 16 Megan Oesting / Eastern Iowa Swim Federation / IA / 5 / 2 / 23 Kevin Pan / Dragon Swim Team / PV / 0 / 2 / 11 Chris Pfaff / Carmel Swim Club / IN / 1 / 2 / 10 Luba Pohilenco / Santa Clara Swim Club / PC / 0 / 3 / 14 Alex Rayle / Piedmont Family YMCA / VA / 0 / 1 / 11 Alex Reed / University Place Aquatic Club / PN / 0 / 2 / 13 Dia Rianda / Monterey County Aquatic Team / PC / 1 / 1 / 7 Stephen Shilling / Santa Clara Swim Club / PC / 1 / 2 / 8 Salomon Sniad / North Baltimore Aquatic Club / MD / 0 / 1 / 9 David Stephens / Chicago Wolfpack Aquatic Club / IL / 6 / 2 / 14 Errol Stump / Brea Aquatics / CA / 4 / 4 / 19 Mark Taliaferro / Santa Clara Swim Club / PC / 0 / 2 / 10 David Tambuwun / Pleasanton Seahawks / PC / 2 / 1 / 9 Meghan Thiel / Nation’s Capital Swim Club / PV / 1 / 1 / 10 Lisa White / Livermore Aqua Cowboys / PC / 0 / 2 / 8 Patrick Wickering / Club Wolverine / MI / 0 / 2 / 8 Joe Zemaitis / Swim Neptune / AZ / 0 / 2 / 8

