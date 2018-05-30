5 Ways To Get Out of Your Comfort Zone

Growth and progress doesn’t come from staying where you feel comfortable. That only happens outside of your comfort zone. If you want to get things you’ve never gotten, you have to do things you’ve never done. In this video, I discuss 5 great things you can do as a swimmer to help you explode out of your comfort zone and start moving from where you are to where you want to be.

About Will Jonathan

Will Jonathan is a sports mental coach from Fort Myers, Florida. His clients include athletes on the PGA Tour, the Web.com Tour, Major League Baseball, the UFC, the Primera Liga, the Olympics, and the NCAA, as well as providing numerous talks and presentations on the mental aspect of sport and peak performance to various sports programs and organizations across the country. He’s currently the official mental coach for the Florida State University Swimming & Diving team. He provides private, 1-to-1 mental coaching sessions for swimmers on location or through Skype, as well as providing talks and presentations to swim teams on the mental aspects of swimming. Website – https://willjonathan.com/

