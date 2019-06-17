36th Glenmark Sub-Junior And 46th Junior National Aquatic Championships 2019 26 June Se 30 June Tak Rajkot, Gujrat Me Hone Jar Hi Hai. Championships Me FINA Rules Ke According Jo Age Groups Rakhe Gye Hai Wo Kuch Is Prakar Hai.
Swimming
Sub Junior Group
Group 3rd- 11 Years – Born In 2008
Group 4th- 9 And 10 Years – Born In 2009, 2010
Junior Group
Group 1st – 15 Se 17 Years Tak – Born In 2002, 2003, 2004
Group 2nd- 12se 14 Years Tak – Born In 2005, 2006, 2007
Swimming Ke Sare Events Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Swimming Pool, Kothariya Road, Rajkot Me Honge, Jisko Gujrat State Aquatic Association Host Karega.
Day 1 Se Day 4 Tak Events Ke Sare Order Aap Niche Di Gyi Pdf Me Dekh Skte Hai.
Events
36th Glenmark Sub-Junior And 46th Junior National Aquatic Championships 2019 Results Bhi Apko Swimswam Hindi Par Competition Ke Day 1 Se Hi Mil Jayenge.
