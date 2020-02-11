3 UCLA Upsets #1 USC in Women’s Water Polo Week 4 Action

The top-ranked USC women’s water polo team suffered its first loss of 2020, falling to #3 UCLA in the championship match of the Triton Invitational in La Jolla, California, on Sunday.

The match was just one of seven Top 25 upsets on the weekend and one of six at the Triton Invitational.

#8 Arizona State scored two Top 10 upsets, knocking off #5 UC Irvine 10-9 on Saturday and taking down #7 UC San Diego 13-8 in the third place match on Sunday.

Amira Van Buren, Eszter Kiss and Borbala Kekesi put in three goals apiece in the win over the Anteaters. Kekesi scored the eventual game winner for the Sun Devils with 2:49 to play. Meghan Beaudet put in four goals as ASU topped the host Tritons, while Kekesi logged a hat trick.

Upsets

#19 Indiana def. #9 UC Davis 12-10 SD: Indiana led by as many as four during regulation, up 8-4 with 2:37 to go in the third quarter. The Aggies chipped away, cutting the margin to two with eight minutes left. Down 10-8 with 1:47 to play, UC Davis got two goals from Chloe Robinson (1:32, 0:13) to send it to overtime. Neither team scored in the first extra stanza. Indiana’s Megan Abarta (1:03) and UC Davis’ Noelle Wijnbelt (0:35) traded goals in the second overtime forcing a sudden death period. Abarta netted the game winner with 1:30 left in the seventh stanza. Robinson put in six goals, while Tina Doherty logged five for IU.

Overtime

#19 Indiana def. #9 UC Davis 12-10 SD

Salem def. LIU Brooklyn 15-14 SD: The teams were tied at 7 after three quarters, thanks to a 3-2 Salem rally in the third. Each team scored four goals to close out regulation. LIU led by one after the first extra period, but Courtney O’Shaughnessy and Chloe Woodbine countered for Salem to force sudden death. With 29 seconds left in the seventh stanza, O’Shaughnessy ended the game with her fifth goal of the contest. Margherita Garibbo added four goals for the Tigers. Jessica Dean scored six goals and Kate Hinrichs added four to pace the Sharks.

Collegiate Women’s Water Polo Week 4 Results