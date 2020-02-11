3 UCLA Upsets #1 USC in Women’s Water Polo Week 4 Action

The top-ranked USC women’s water polo team suffered its first loss of 2020, falling to #3 UCLA in the championship match of the Triton Invitational in La Jolla, California, on Sunday.
The match was just one of seven Top 25 upsets on the weekend and one of six at the Triton Invitational.
#8 Arizona State scored two Top 10 upsets, knocking off #5 UC Irvine 10-9 on Saturday and taking down #7 UC San Diego 13-8 in the third place match on Sunday.
Amira Van Buren, Eszter Kiss and Borbala Kekesi put in three goals apiece in the win over the Anteaters. Kekesi scored the eventual game winner for the Sun Devils with 2:49 to play. Meghan Beaudet put in four goals as ASU topped the host Tritons, while Kekesi logged a hat trick.
Upsets
- #19 Indiana def. #9 UC Davis 12-10 SD: Indiana led by as many as four during regulation, up 8-4 with 2:37 to go in the third quarter. The Aggies chipped away, cutting the margin to two with eight minutes left. Down 10-8 with 1:47 to play, UC Davis got two goals from Chloe Robinson (1:32, 0:13) to send it to overtime. Neither team scored in the first extra stanza. Indiana’s Megan Abarta (1:03) and UC Davis’ Noelle Wijnbelt (0:35) traded goals in the second overtime forcing a sudden death period. Abarta netted the game winner with 1:30 left in the seventh stanza. Robinson put in six goals, while Tina Doherty logged five for IU.
- #8 Arizona State def. #5 UC Irvine 10-9: The Anteaters led 6-2 with 5:25 to play in the second quarter only to see the Sun Devils draw even at 6 before halftime with help from two goals by Borbala Kekesi. The teams tied again at 7, before scores by Amira Van Buren and Eszter Kiss gave Arizona State a 9-7 edge heading into the final stanza. Kekesi scored the eventual game winner with 2:49 to play to round out a hat trick alongside Van Buren and Kiss. Elena Flynn scored three times for UC Irvine.
- #20 Wagner def. #15 Harvard 12-8: The Seahawks broke an early 2-all tie by scoring nine goals over the next two quarters to vault ahead 11-6, taking a lead they would not relinquish. Harvard outscore Wagner 3-1 in the fourth quarter, but came up short. Malia Josephson scored six times to lead the Seahawks, while Skye Nankervis put in a hat trick. Olivia Price scored twice to lead the Crimson.
- #22 Cal State Northridge def. #21 San Diego State 9-7: The Matadors gave up the first goal of the game, but rallied to go up 5-3 at the half. Cal State Northridge built a four-goal edge at 9-5 and held on as SDSU countered with two goals to close out the game. Tori Wilson and Jennalyn Barthels each put in hat tricks for CSUN, while Maddy Parenteau and Casia Morrison logged two goals apiece for SDSU.
- #8 Arizona State def. #7 UC San Diego 13-8: The Sun Devils led 4-3 after the opening quarter and never trailed after that, boosting their advantage to 10-6 after three stanzas. The Tritons pulled within two at 13-10, but ASU closed out the game with three goals in the final four minutes. Meghan Beaudet put in four goals to pace Arizona State, while Taylor Onstott and Grace Pevehouse notched hat tricks for UCSD.
- #16 Loyola Marymount def. #9 UC Davis 8-7: LMU rallied from down 7-5 to upset UC Davis for a ninth place finish at the Triton Invitational. The Lions led 2-0 only to fall behind 5-2 as the Aggies got two goals each by Chloe Robinson and Noelle Wijnbelt. Down 7-5, Kelsey Snelgar (1:21, 3rd), Alena Sanchez (3:34) and Yanah Gerber (3:05) each found the back of the net to claim the win for LMU. Robinson logged a hat trick, while Sanchez and Snelgar scored twice each.
- #3 UCLA def. #1 USC 7-5: The Bruins outscored the Trojans 4-2 in the second half to claim the Triton Invitational title. UCLA trailed 3-2 midway through the second quarter, but an Abbi Hill score (0:55) leveled the score. An Emily Skelly powerplay (5:28, 3rd) and another Hill goal made it 5-3 Bruins. After a tie at 5, Bella Baia (6:06) and Myna Simmons (3:07) netted goals for UCLA to clinch the upset. Hill scored twice to pace UCLA, while Grace Tehaney put in two goals for USC.
Overtime
- #19 Indiana def. #9 UC Davis 12-10 SD
- Salem def. LIU Brooklyn 15-14 SD: The teams were tied at 7 after three quarters, thanks to a 3-2 Salem rally in the third. Each team scored four goals to close out regulation. LIU led by one after the first extra period, but Courtney O’Shaughnessy and Chloe Woodbine countered for Salem to force sudden death. With 29 seconds left in the seventh stanza, O’Shaughnessy ended the game with her fifth goal of the contest. Margherita Garibbo added four goals for the Tigers. Jessica Dean scored six goals and Kate Hinrichs added four to pace the Sharks.
- La Salle def. LIU Brooklyn 2OT: The Sharks led 3-2 at the half, but La Salle used a 3-1 run to take the lead in the third. LIU countered with three of the five goals in the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime tied at 7. La Salle outscored LIU 2-1 in the first overtime and added an insurance goal in the second extra period to ice the win. Sarah DeFusco netted five goals in the win for the Explorers.
Collegiate Women’s Water Polo Week 4 Results
|Date
|Matchup
|Result
|Feb. 7.
|6 p.m.
|Ottawa (Ariz.) at #25 Cal Baptist
|Cal Baptist 16-3
|9 p.m.
|Redlands at #25 Cal Baptist #Exh.
|Cal Baptist 11-7
|9 p.m.
|Fresno Pacific at #13 Fresno State
|Fresno State 19-6
|Bucknell Bison Invitational (Lewisburg, Pa.)
|7 p.m.
|La Salle vs. George Washington
|La Salle 11-4
|8:15 p.m.
|Salem at #23 Bucknell
|Bucknell 14-10
|Feb. 8
|4 p.m.
|#6 Cal at #17 Pacific
|Cal 17-9
|Ottawa (Ariz.) vs. Occidental
|Ottawa 12-10
|Triton Invitational (San Diego, Calif.)
|11 a.m.
|#3 UCLA vs. Pomona-Pitzer
|UCLA 21-2
|11:30 a.m.
|#1 USC vs. Villanova
|USC 19-3
|12:20 p.m.
|#9 UC Davis vs. #19 Indiana
|Indiana 12-10 SD
|12:50 p.m.
|#12 Long Beach State vs. #16 Loyola Marymount
|Long Beach State 8-7
|1:40 p.m.
|#5 UC Irvine vs. Santa Clara
|UC Irvine 13-3
|2:10 p.m.
|#7 UC San Diego vs. #24 Marist
|UC San Diego 14-5
|3 p.m.
|#8 Arizona State vs. #22 Cal State Northridge
|Arizona State 9-3
|3:30 p.m.
|#9 UC Santa Barbara vs. #21 San Diego State
|UC Santa Barbara 3-2
|Pomona-Pitzer vs. #9 UC Davis
|UC Davis 14-8
|Villanova vs. #16 Loyola Marymount
|Loyola Marymount 19-5
|#3 UCLA vs. #19 Indiana
|UCLA 12-9
|#1 USC vs. #12 Long Beach State
|USC 15-6
|Santa Clara vs. #22 Cal State Northridge
|Cal State Northridge 10-6
|Marist vs. #21 San Diego State
|San Diego State 8-5
|#5 UC Irvine vs. #8 Arizona State
|Arizona State 10-9
|#7 UC San Diego vs. #9 UC Santa Barbara
|UC San Diego 11-7
|Bucknell Bison Invitational (Lewisburg, Pa.)
|9 a.m.
|#20 Wagner vs. St. Francis Brooklyn
|Wagner 16-5
|10:15 a.m.
|Mercyhurst vs. Gannon
|Gannon 7-5
|11:30 a.m.
|LIU Brooklyn vs. #15 Harvard
|Harvard 11-8
|12:45 p.m.
|Saint Francis (Pa.) vs. La Salle
|Saint Francis (Pa.) 10-9
|2 p.m.
|Salem vs. George Washington
|George Washington 12-10
|3:15 p.m.
|#23 Bucknell vs. St. Francis Brooklyn
|Bucknell 17-4
|4:30 p.m.
|Mercyhurst vs. LIU Brooklyn
|LIU Brooklyn 11-8
|5:45 p.m.
|#20 Wagner vs. #15 Harvard
|Wagner 12-8
|7 p.m.
|Saint Francis (Pa.) vs. George Washington
|George Washington 8-6
|8:15 p.m.
|Salem vs. Gannon
|Salem 13-9
|Feb. 9
|2 p.m.
|Ottawa (Ariz.) at Redlands
|Redlands 11-8
|Triton Invitational (San Diego, Calif.)
|11 a.m.
|Villanova vs. #24 Marist
|Marist 15-8
|11:30 a.m.
|#12 Long Beach State vs. #9 UC Santa Barbara
|UC Santa Barbara 8-5
|12:20 p.m.
|Pomona-Pitzer vs. Santa Clara
|Santa Clara 10-6
|12:50 p.m.
|#19 Indiana vs. #5 UC Irvine
|UC Irvine 12-7
|1:40 p.m.
|#16 Loyola Marymount vs. #21 San Diego State
|Loyola Marymount 12-8
|2:10 p.m.
|#1 USC vs. #7 UC San Diego
|USC 14-11
|3 p.m.
|#9 UC Davis vs. #22 Cal State Northridge
|UC Davis 9-7
|3:30 p.m.
|#3 UCLA vs. #8 Arizona State
|UCLA 11-8
|4:20 p.m.
|Villanova vs. Pomona-Pitzer
|Pomona-Pitzer 14-12
|4:50 p.m.
|#12 Long Beach State vs. #19 Indiana
|Long Beach State 10-9
|5:40 p.m.
|#24 Marist vs. Santa Clara
|Marist 10-7
|6:10 p.m.
|#9 UC Santa Barbara vs. #5 UC Irvine
|UC Irvine 10-4
|7 p.m.
|#21 San Diego State vs. #22 Cal State Northridge
|Cal State Northridge 9-7
|7:30 p.m.
|#7 UC San Diego vs. #8 Arizona State
|Arizona State 13-8
|8:20 p.m.
|#16 Loyola Marymount vs. #9 UC Davis
|Loyola Marymount 8-7
|8:50 p.m.
|#1 USC vs. #3 UCLA
|UCLA 7-5
|Bucknell Invitational (Lewisburg, Pa.)
|8 a.m.
|Mercyhurst vs. La Salle
|Mercyhurst 13-12
|9:15 a.m.
|St. Francis Brooklyn vs. #15 Harvard
|Harvard 18-7
|10:30 a.m.
|#20 Wagner at #23 Bucknell
|Wagner 17-8
|11:45 a.m.
|George Washington vs. Gannon
|George Washington 12-5
|1 p.m.
|LIU Brooklyn vs. Salem
|Salem 15-14 SD
|2:15 p.m.
|Saint Francis (Pa.) vs. #15 Harvard
|Harvard 11-5
|3:30 p.m.
|#20 Wagner vs. Mercyhurst
|Wagner 17-3
|4:45 p.m.
|LIU Brooklyn vs. La Salle
|La Salle 10-8 OT
|6 p.m.
|St. Francis Brooklyn vs. Gannon
|Gannon 8-7
Leave a Reply