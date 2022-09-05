3-Time Olympian Nathan Adrian and Wife Hallie Welcome Their Second Daughter

Three-time Olympian Nathan Adrian has announced the birth of his daughter, Brooklyn James Adrian. Nathan and his wife Hallie welcomed their second daughter on August 25th.

The couple already parents their 18-month-old daughter, Parker Jacquelyn, who was born on February 9th, 2021.

Nathan and Hallie competed in the NCAA at two separate California schools. Hallie is a former Stanford diver who now works as a divisional merchandise manager for Pottery Barn Teen at Williams-Sonoma.

Adrian began his collegiate career at UC Berkeley in 2007 and graduated in 2012. He chose to take the 2008 Olympic year off from college to focus his training on making the U.S. Olympic team.

After his return to Cal, Adrian went on to accumulate five individual NCAA titles in the 50 and 100 free. He won the sprint crown of the year back-to-back during his sophomore and junior seasons. Adrian also helped the Golden Bears to win five NCAA relay titles.

As a senior, he received the Tom Hansen Conference Medal as Cal’s outstanding senior male student-athlete. In that same year, he was also named the Pac-12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year for men’s swimming & diving. Adrian graduated with a bachelor’s degree in public health.

At the 2008 Beijing Games, Adrian earned a gold medal as a member of the 400 free relay.

He won his first individual gold at the 2012 London Games in the 100 free with a time of 47.52. He also won gold in the 400 medley relay and earned silver in the 400 free relay.

At his third Games, Adrian took home two golds in the 400 free and medley relays and two bronzes in the 50 and 100 free.

Adrian has appeared at three World Championships – 2015, 2017, and 2019. He has 16 World Championship medals to his name, with 10 being gold, 4 being silver, and 2 bronze.

Adrian remains a U.S. Open record holder in the 400 free and medley relay, which were both set back at the 2010 Pan Pacific Championships.

On January 24, 2019, Adrian announced that he had been diagnosed with testicular cancer. Regardless of his circumstances, he persisted in his training with the hope of making his fourth Olympic team. After undergoing a few surgeries, he was declared cancer free and soon cleared to return to training.

Adrian narrowly missed the Olympic team last summer in the 50 free with a third-place finish. He also did not advance to the 100 free final and finished 13th overall.

Since the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials, Adrian has not raced. Although he has been absent from competitions, Adrian said in a Reddit thread posted in May that he is not ruling out a comeback.

Due to his long list of accomplishments and years of being a major asset to the American men’s sprint freestyle events, Adrian has been elected into the 36th class of the Cal Athletic Hall of Fame. He and five other Golden Bear standout athletes will be enshrined the weekend of Oct. 21-22 in Berkeley.