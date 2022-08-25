3-Time Michigan HS State Champ Drew Collins Could Help Fill Holes at Louisville

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Three-time Michigan high school state champion Drew Collins is continuing his swimming career at the University of Louisville this fall.

“I am extremely honored and blessed to announce my commitment to swim and study at the University of Louisville,” wrote Collins, a native of Royal Oak, Michigan. “I want to give a very special thank you to my family, coaches, and teammates for the endless support and helping me get to where I am today. GO CARDS!!”

Collins, who graduated from University of Detroit Jesuit High School earlier this year, secured state titles in the 100-yard backstroke and 200 medley relay as a junior before taking home the 200 IM title as a senior. He set school records in both individual events along the way.

Best Times (SCY)

200 IM – 1:50.21

200 Back – 1:47.98

100 Back – 49.18

50 Free – 20.75

400 IM – 4:01.71

A club swimmer for the Birmingham Blue Dolphins, Collins also clocked an impressive 58.67 in the 100-meter backstroke last August to sneak under the Junior Nationals standard. Most of his personal bests are from last year, but he did post his fastest 50 free mark at the YMCA Short Course National Championships this spring.

Collins comes to the Cardinals with personal-best times that would already rank among the best on the team in backstroke and IM events, two disciplines that appear depleted after graduations.

Top backstrokers Nick Albiero and Mitchell Whyte are gone, leaving Collins as the third-fastest Louisville swimmer in the 100 and 200 back behind fellow freshmen Jackson Millard and Charlie Crush. In the 200 IM, Collins has the second-fastest time behind Millard (1:48.08), just a few seconds away from making the C-final at ACCs. No Cardinal swam the event at ACCs last year, but all three freshmen (Collins, Millard, and Crush) could compete in the event at next year’s ACCs if they post big drops this season.

Last year, Louisville placed 2nd in the ACC behind NC State and 12th at the NCAA Championships.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.