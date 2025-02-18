2025 ACC Championships: Men’s Diving Preview

2025 ACC Swimming & Diving Championships

With the NCAA Swimming and Diving championship season upon us, athletes around the country are preparing to put their best foot forward in an effort to stand atop the podium. 2025 is the first year we see conference realignment take full effect, and these conference championship meets are now harder and more competitive than ever. The addition of Stanford, California, and SMU this year is sure to bolster the level of competition in the ACC. Diving is already notoriously difficult to predict, but the hope is that this article will give viewers a few key standouts to look out for and a good idea of what to expect this week.

Men’s 1-Meter Picks

Other Contenders: Nathan Cox (Virginia Tech), Jacob Fisher (Virginia Tech), Hayden Schroeder (FSU), Joshua Thai (Cal)

Jack Ryan is the guy to beat on springboard. Not just in the ACC but I’d say he’s the guy to beat in the entire NCAA. His progression from when he came into his freshman year to where he is now in his senior season is amazing. Ryan is on a whole different level in terms of dynamics, grace, and overall cleanliness in comparison to his ACC competitors. If anyone were to challenge Ryan, it would be Miami’s Max Flory. Flory swept all the diving events at the 2023 ACC Championships and is returning for his final season after taking a redshirt year. Fowler and Sitz are also two exciting and talented divers who could potentially upset for the title if the cards fall their way.

Men’s 3-Meter Picks

Other Contenders: Charles Berman (Duke), Noah Bernard (Pitt), Geoffrey Vavitsas (Cal), Rodolfo Vazquez (UNC)

Ryan and Flory are again the two favorites to take the three-meter title. Again, I’m going to give the edge to Ryan here as he’s been on a roll this season and I expect him to keep up the momentum this championship season. Max Flory does have a slight edge in this event in terms of difficulty, so with great execution, it’s definitely possible he could take the win here. Luke Sitz is an exciting freshman who accumulated numerous ACC weekly honors throughout the season. He had a great summer season last year and could definitely fight for a podium spot.

Men’s Platform Picks

Other Contenders: Jacob Fisher (Virginia Tech), Carlos Alberto Martinez Vargas (FSU), Alexander Scott (Georgia Tech), Luke Sitz (SMU)

In all likelihood, this event is a two-man battle for the ACC title. Flory, the 2023 platform champion, and Cash, the 2024 platform champion, will duke it out for the 2025 honors. Flory has an overall higher difficulty level in his competition list, but Cash has the edge in execution and overall cleanliness. It’s difficult to choose one over the other because they both have garnered numerous titles and are both very experienced at the collegiate level. I ended up giving the edge to Flory because judges tend to be a little more lenient at these conference meets, and those high-difficulty dives can yield a very high reward. Vavitsas is returning for his sophomore year at Cal after making the A final at NCAA’s in this event, his points will be valuable for the Bears in their effort to win their first ACC title.