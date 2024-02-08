2024 US Open Swimming Championships Will Been in Greensboro, North Carolina

USA Swimming has announced the remainder of its national events calendar with plans to end the year in two of stalwart cities of swimming.

The U.S. Open will be held from December 4-7 in Greensboro, North Carolina, followed by the Speedo Winter Junior Championships in Greensboro (East) and Austin, Texas (West).

The 2024 winter championships will all be held in short course yards.

Greensboro has hosted the Winter US Open Championships every year since the meet returned in 2021 from the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021 and 2022, that included hosting of the Winter Junior Championships as well, though in 2023 that meet moved to Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio.

The Greensboro Aquatic Center, or GAC, opened in 2011 and has a 25 yard warm-up/teaching pool, a 50 meter competition pool, a 25 yard diving well, and a 50-meter practice pool.

The Texas Swim Center on the University of Texas campus in Austin opened in 1977 and has a seating capacity of 2,600, making it one of the biggest permanent natatoriums in the US. It has a 50-meter competition pool, a 25-yard diving well, and a new outdoor 50-meter pool that opened in fall 2020.

With two Winter Junior Championships on this year’s schedule, that means USA Swimming has not (yet) decided to move forward with adding a third Winter Juniors site, which was discussed within the organization. The meet first split into two for 2015.

The final calendar also tweaks and locks in some dates for the 18 & Under Spring Cups and the Futures Championships, but otherwise remains unchanged from what was previously announced.

2024 USA Swimming National Event Calendar